Microsoft Is Shutting Down Skype. Here’s What You Need to Know

Microsoft just announced that it’s shutting down Skype in May 2025, officially ending the run of what was once my go-to app for video and voice calls. If you’re still using Skype, you’ll need to find an alternative soon – Microsoft is steering people toward Microsoft Teams (free) as its replacement.

Why Is Microsoft Killing Skype?

Skype has been around since 2003, and for years, it was the best way to make free internet calls. I used it for video chats with my mother-in-law when the kids were little and it helped bridge the distance between Chicago and New York. Microsoft bought it for $8.5 billion in 2011, but over time, it got overshadowed by apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, and FaceTime. And it's been years since I last logged on.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has been putting all its energy into Teams, and now it’s officially retiring Skype to focus on its newer platform. Teams was originally built for business use, but Microsoft has been pushing a free version for personal communication – which is what they want former Skype users to switch to.

What Happens to Skype Users?

If you still use Skype, here’s what you need to know:

Skype will stop working after May 2025 . That means no more video calls, messages, or phone calls through the app.

. That means no more video calls, messages, or phone calls through the app. Your chats and call history won’t automatically move to Teams. Microsoft says it will share guidance on how to save or export data.

Microsoft says it will share guidance on how to save or export data. Skype numbers (for international calling) will also be discontinued . It’s unclear whether Microsoft will let people transfer them.

. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will let people transfer them. Microsoft Teams (free) is their recommended alternative. It includes messaging, video calls, and even international calling.

Should You Switch to Microsoft Teams?

If you’re looking for a simple replacement, Teams (free) might not be the best fit – it’s designed for business collaboration, not casual video calls. I’d personally recommend looking at alternatives like FaceTime, WhatsApp, Zoom, or Google Meet, depending on what you need.

That said, if you’re already using Microsoft services, Teams (free) does support personal calls and group chats, so it could work. But if you just want an easy way to make video calls with friends and family, there are better options out there.

What’s Next?

Microsoft says it will keep supporting Skype until May 2025, so there’s still time to switch. If you use Skype, now’s the time to start thinking about where you’ll move your conversations.

[Image credit: Techlicious/DALLE]