Norton Genie: Your AI Assistant for Spotting Scams

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Nearly half of U.S. consumers have been targeted by scams while holiday shopping online, according to Gen Digital's 2024 Cyber Safety Insights Report. As Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday rush reach their peak, scammers are deploying increasingly advanced tactics, from sophisticated phishing schemes to deceptive deals targeting shoppers and job seekers alike.

Norton Genie, a free AI-based tool available on the web or as an app for iOS and Android, helps you quickly assess whether a text message, email, or image might be part of a scam. It works conversationally, like a chatbot, so you can ask follow-up questions, get more context, and even let Genie dig a bit deeper if the threat isn't clear.

In my testing, I found Norton Genie was particularly effective at analyzing fake delivery notifications, gift card offers, unauthorized account access notifications, and hiring service messages. However, it's important to note its limitations. More nuanced social engineering tactics, such as the common "Are you free for coffee" scams, slipped through. These messages, which mirror casual conversations from friends or colleagues, present a challenge even for advanced detection algorithms.

Read more: FTC Warns of "Are You Free for Coffee?" Scam

When you spot a suspicious message, simply input the text or upload a screenshot for instant analysis. The tool provides clear feedback about potential threats, and its transparent approach to uncertainty adds an extra layer of trust – if it's not sure, it tells you directly. If Genie or your gut tells you something's off, I recommend verifying the information by contacting companies through their official channels rather than responding to unexpected messages.

Norton Genie is an excellent tool for detecting common scam types and confirming your suspicions, but think of it as a knowledgeable assistant rather than a complete solution.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious]

Suzanne Kantra founded Techlicious 15+ years ago and has been covering consumer technology for more than 20 years. She was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology," and served as Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.