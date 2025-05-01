Tech Made Simple

My Favorite Wireless Travel Charger Is 20% Off Right Now

by Suzanne Kantra on May 01, 2025

I don’t often get excited about a charger, but the Twelve South Butterfly SE is an exception – and it just dropped to its lowest price yet. Right now, you can grab it for $79.99 (normally $99.99), a solid 20% discount on a premium travel accessory I’ve used and loved.

The ButterFly SE is the more affordable version of the original ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger. I liked the first model for its compact design – roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case – and the SE keeps that same pocketable footprint. And, it still offers simultaneous fast charging for your iPhone (up to 15W MagSafe) and Apple Watch or AirPods Pro Gen 2 (5W). What you don’t get with the SE is a power brick or international plug adapters, which helped knock the price down from $129 to $99 – and now, even further to $79.99.

Read more: Twelve South ButterFly: A Tiny but Mighty 2-in-1 Charger for Your Apple Devices

This discount makes the ButterFly SE an especially attractive option if, like me, you already have a drawer full of USB-C chargers. And if you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, it’s hard to beat the ButterFly SE’s aesthetic. It comes in five soft-touch finishes – Black, White, Pink, Midnight Plum, and a gorgeous Iridescent – and includes a matching braided USB-C cable that adds a premium touch.

Twelve South ButterFly SE in pink is whown with an Apple Watch and iPhone

If you’re missing a 30W charger, Anker’s colorful USB-C Nano 30W power adapters are also on sale right now from $15.99. If you want to color-coodinate, they pair nicely with the ButterFly SE, especially the Lilac Purple and Aurora White models. Altogether, that’s still less than buying the original ButterFly.

Whether you’re upgrading your own travel gear or looking for a gift with both style and function, the ButterFly SE delivers a lot of utility in a beautiful package – especially at this price.

[Image credit: Twelve South]

