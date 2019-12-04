7 Essential Phone Accessories Under $50

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Our smartphones have quickly become the most important gadget in many of our lives. They go everywhere we do, keeping us organized and connected to work and family. The right smartphone accessories can help make your life a little easier. From keeping powered up to getting a better grip on your phone, we rounded up the best phone accessories under $50.

Charge Wirelessly: RavPower RP-PC034 Fast Charger

Wireless charging isn’t only convenient, it’s fast and flexible. RavPower's RP-PC304 supports fast wireless charging, delivering 30-40 percent charge to most phones in about an hour. It supports the latest wireless technologies; Qi and PMA, which means it works with the latest Samsung (at 10 watts) and Apple smartphones (at 7.5 watts). And, we like the convenience of not having to take your phone out of the case to charge it (works with cases up to 3 mm thick).

Price: $33.99 on RavPower, check price on Amazon

Power Up on the Go: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD

Smartphones are great for keeping us connected but they have one major drawback; they tend to run out of battery way before we run out of daylight. For power users who want to go well into the night, a portable battery charger is a must. Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 external battery is the perfect size to fit in your purse or backpack and, with a 10,000mAh capacity, packs enough portable power to recharge your smartphone two to three times. LED lights let you know when the power bank is full or needs to be recharged. The PowerCore Slim 10000 PD has a silicon shield to keep from scratching your phone and comes with a travel pouch and Micro USB cable for charging the battery. If you’re looking for portable power that doesn’t add a lot of bulk or weight to your bag, this is the one.

Price: $29.99 on Anker, check price on Amazon

Bring One Cable: Nomad Kevlar Universal Cable

Juggling cables for different devices can be a huge pain, especially if you have an iPhone and your significant other has an Android device that uses Micro USB or the newer USB C. Nomad’s Kevlar 1.5M USB Universal Multi-tip Charging Cable has you covered with just one cable. It’s an MFi certified Micro USB cable with integrated Lightning and USB C adapters so you always have the right tip when you need it. It has a double-braided Kevlar exterior for added durability so that it won’t fray after being bent a bunch of times. While you can’t charge multiple devices at the same time, this is a great all-in-one solution for travel and charging devices on the go.

Price: $39.95 on HelloNomad, check price on Amazon

Get a Better Grip: PopSockets

Even with a grippy case, it's easy to fumble your phone. With a PopSocket, you can secure your phone by sliding your fingers around the base. The collapsable button also serves as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. When you're done, the button lies flat, adding a few millimeters to the thickness of your phone. Choose from moren than 750 colors and patterns.

Price: Starting at $8.00 on PopSockets, check price on Amazon

Charger faster: Anker PowerPort Atom III

Whether you're at home or on the road, you probably have a couple of devices that need charging, like your phone, smartwatch, tablet or Bluetooth headphones. Anker's PowerPort Atom III can handle two devices, delivering up to 15 watts through the USB-A port and up to 45 watts through the USB-C— plenty of power for high-speed charging all of your devices and through the USB-C port you can even charge your MacBook, YOGA730 and other USB-C laptops. The plug folds in for easy packing and the wall charger can handle 100-240 volt input, which makes it perfect for international travel.

Price: $42.99 on Anker, check price on Amazon

Connect to Your Car, Headphones or Home Stereo: Belkin 3.5 mm Audio Cable With Lightning Connector

For someone with an older car who likes to listen to their own music or podcasts on the go, this small cable can make a huge difference. Belkin’s Lightning-to-3.5mm Audio Cable connects your iPhone to your car’s AUX port so anything on your phone can be played through the car’s speakers. It works great with any iPhone that has a Lightning port and comes in 3-foot or 6-foot lengths. You can also use it at home with your speakers or to plug in a pair of headphones (some over-ear Bluetooth headphones can be plugged in when they run out of juice).

Price: $29.99 on Belkin, check price on Amazon

Protect Your iPhone: Speck Presidio Cases

We spend a lot of money on our smartphones, so it makes good sense to protect them from accidental drops and scratches with a case. Speck's Presidio cases prove hard shell cases can be both beautiful and protective without adding bulk and weight. The cases are fashionable; ranging in a variety of fun, bold colors and designs. They’re also functional with a rigid exterior and a rubberized silicon bezel to absorb accidental impacts.

Price: starts at $39.95, on sale now starting at $29.96 on Speck, check price on Amazon

Updated on 12/4/2019 with new product picks

[Image credits: Anker, RavPower, PopSockets, Nomad, Belkin, Speck]