How to Connect Mpow Headphones, Earbuds & Speakers to Bluetooth

by Josh Kirschner on December 18, 2023

Updated on 12/18/2023 with the latest instructions on Windows 11 and true wireless earbud pairing

Mpow offers a variety of Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, and speaker models. If you're having trouble figuring out how to connect your Mpow device to Bluetooth, I've outlined the simple steps by the type of device. There are slight variations by model, so I've consolidated the available information into methods that should work for most Mpow devices.

1. Turn on pairing mode for your Mpow headphones, earbuds, or speaker

When you power on your Mpow headphones or open your earbuds case for the first time, they should go into pairing mode. You'll see some combination of flashing red, white, blue, and green LEDs to indicate they're in pairing mode. If you see this, move on to step 2.

If you don't see blinking lights, you must put your headphones in pairing mode.

For over/on-ear headphones, wireless earbuds, and speakers

Most Mpow Bluetooth devices use a shared "MFB" [Multi-function Button] for Power On/Off and Bluetooth pairing, sometimes labeled "MPOW." Press the “MPOW” button for about 5 seconds until the LED begins flashing red and blue or white and red.

For true wireless earbuds with multifunction buttons

For true wireless earbuds, start by taking them out of the case. If they're off, turn them on by pressing and holding both buds MFB for two seconds. Then, press and hold the MFB of the Right earbud to enter pairing mode.The LED will blink red and white when ready for pairing.

For true wireless earbuds with dedicated up and down volume buttons

For true wireless earbuds, start by taking them out of the case. Simultaneously press and hold the volume up and down buttons on both earbuds for three seconds. This will reset them. Put the earbuds back in the case, and when you take them out again, they should go into pairing mode.

For true wireless earbuds with a button on the charging case

If your Mpow true wireless earbuds have a case with a button, keep the earbuds in the case. Open the case (with the earbuds inside) and press and hold the button for three seconds. The earbuds will flash red and white, showing they are in pairing mode.

2. Find your Mpow device on your phone or laptop and pair them

Paring with Android

Swipe down from the top of the screen. Touch and hold the Bluetooth icon to access Bluetooth settings. Turn on Bluetooth if it's off. Look for your Mpow device under 'Available devices' and tap on it to connect.

Pairing with iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app and then select Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth if it's off. Look for your Mpow device under 'Other Devices' and tap on it to connect.

Pairing with MacOS

On your Mac, open the Apple menu, select 'System Settings,' and then click on 'Bluetooth.' Select your Mpow device from the list, then click 'Connect.'

Pairing with Windows 11

Open 'Bluetooth & devices' in Windows Settings by clicking the Bluetooth button in the toolbar and selecting 'Add a Bluetooth Device.' If the Bluetooth button is hidden, click on the Windows icon in the lower-left corner of the taskbar, select Settings, and then 'Bluetooth & devices.'

When the 'Bluetooth & devices' window opens, click 'Add device.' In the 'Add a device window, select 'Bluetooth.' Look for your Mpow device in the list and click on it to connect.

Alternatively, search for “Bluetooth” in your Windows search box. When the Bluetooth & other devices window comes up, make sure Bluetooth is on, then click “Add Bluetooth or other device” and select your device from the list.

Bluetooth Settings screen for Windows 11 with the Add Device button pointed out and the Windows icon and Bluetooth & devices menu option circled.

3. Confirm successful pairing

When you pair your Mpow device to your phone, tablet, or laptop, the LED will become solid and stop blinking, depending on the model. Some models will also give you a verbal cue that the headphones have successfully paired.

4. Troubleshooting your Bluetooth connection

If you have followed the steps above and your device still isn’t pairing, try clearing your existing paired devices and re-pair your headphones or speaker. You can do this by long pressing the MFB button while charging until the blue light flashes three times or by holding down the MFB and Volume + buttons for four seconds (which works varies by model). For true wireless headphones, try pressing and holding the MFB button for up to seconds while the buds are in the case. If this doesn't work, get more ideas in our detailed guide on how to fix Bluetooth pairing problems.

[Image credits: Mpow, Techlicious]

Music and Video, Headphones, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101


Pairing issues

From Russ on March 27, 2019 :: 8:41 am

I have a mpow s/n 18D11 earpiece and cannot figure out how to get it into pairing mode??

Reply

I go to verizon

From Tim on May 18, 2022 :: 6:24 pm

Verizon tell me call mpow   The internet has outdated phone Number The instruction on the internet is bad news. I am not good at texting

Reply

Not showing up in phone list

From Erin on March 29, 2019 :: 9:51 pm

I’ve got my headphones in pairing mode, but it’s not showing up in the list of available devices in my phone. Any advice?

Reply

Did you try our troubleshooting steps?

From Josh Kirschner on April 01, 2019 :: 5:32 pm

Did you try troubleshooting steps in #4 above and in our guide for how to fix Bluetooth pairing problems?

Reply

connecting new meow headset to land line phone

From karen on April 06, 2019 :: 5:52 pm

please help. how to connect new meow headset to   panasonic land line phone model KX_TGEA-40.  is it possible ?

Reply

Does that phone have Bluetooth?

From Josh Kirschner on April 08, 2019 :: 12:10 pm

Not clear how you’re trying to pair it. It doesn’t look like the Panasonic KX-TGEA40 has Bluetooth?

Reply

Music Controls

From Brad Willoughby on May 24, 2019 :: 9:15 am

I am using a DJ program and I can pause but not restart the track - all the other functions are fine - is there a workaround

Reply

Long presssing the MFB button works -- thanks

From Grant Moos on June 04, 2019 :: 12:48 pm

Long pressing the MFB button while charging until the blue light flashes 3 times actually solved the problem for me. Thanks so much

Reply

You're welcome!

From Josh Kirschner on June 05, 2019 :: 3:31 pm

Glad it helped!

Reply

long press

From gengas on December 22, 2020 :: 10:57 am

Yup, had problems with the regular way of pairing for months. Finally successfully paired by long pressing the MFB button while charging as the blue light flashes 3 times,

Reply

CANNOT CONNECT MPOW HEADSET TO MY VIZIO TV

From PETE CHIODO on June 19, 2019 :: 1:45 pm

BOUGHT MPOW BLUETOOTH HEADSET ABOUT 12 MONTHS AGO. PRIMARY USE IS TO LISTEN TO VIZIO TV AT NIGHT. THE HEADSET WORKS GREAT WITH MY DELL COMPUTER. ALSO BOUGHT A KMASHI CONNECTOR TO FACILITATE CONNECTION. HAVE NOY BEEN ABLLE TO PAIR HEADST TO TV DESPITE NUMEROUS ATTEMPTS. I THINK I’M FOLLOWING THE DIRECTIONS, BUT DOESN’T WORK. ANY SUGGESTIONS FOR A NON-TECHY INDIVIDUAL?

Reply

What error are you getting?

From Josh Kirschner on June 19, 2019 :: 5:45 pm

My first suggestion for a non-techie is DON’T WRITE IN ALL CAPS! It’s difficult and annoying to read (many consider it the typing equivalent of shouting). But on to your main issue…

Where in the process is it failing? As far as I know, you can’t pair headphones directly to a Vizio TV, so are you using an adapter of some type? If that is the Kmashi connector you mentioned, what specific adapter is it?

Reply

Connecting MPOW to TV

From Peggyy Baker on July 04, 2019 :: 3:18 pm

How do I get the headset connected to our HDTV ?  Husband cannot hear without headset. No charging station came with and do not know where to start.

Reply

It depends on the model of your TV

From Josh Kirschner on July 10, 2019 :: 12:32 pm

Many smart TVs have built-in Bluetooth, which makes connecting your Mpow headphones to your TV easy (for example, here’s how to connect your headphones to a Samsung smart TV:https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00079347/).

If your TV doesn’t have Built-in Bluetooth, we recommend the Avantree Bluetooth Audio Adapter TC417. It connects to your television via a standard headphone jack (3.5mm audio cable), optical or an RCA jack. It runs about $40 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2JtzdKC

Reply

MacBook Pro Laptop

From Carol Owens on July 12, 2019 :: 11:48 pm

How do I hook up this head set to my laptop.  I am rather un happy they don’t work.  Thanks

Reply

Follow these steps

From Josh Kirschner on July 13, 2019 :: 2:40 pm

Your Mpow headphones should work fine with a MacBook Did you follow the steps in the article above to pair? If you did, at what point where you having an issue?

Reply

where is the MFP Button

From bruce on July 16, 2019 :: 7:59 pm

where is the MFP Button

Reply

multiple devices

From Brenda on August 10, 2020 :: 9:55 am

I can connect 2 my cell phone easy or my tablet but not both at same time can it be connected 2 more than 1 device at the same time

Reply

May vary by model

From Josh Kirschner on August 11, 2020 :: 12:29 pm

Headphones which are “multipoint” can connect to more than one device at the same time. Some Mpow headphones are multipoint. If you have one of those models, you should be able to pair to your phone and tablet by holding down the pair button to connect to the first device, then repeat to connect to the second device.

Reply

Mpow connectivity

From Guy on July 29, 2019 :: 12:51 pm

Hello, My wife would like to use an Mpow headset with a portable bluetooth speaker to make announcements etc at her fitness classes. Will the Mpow trucker-style headsets work in this type of application? If not, do you market a product that would work?
Thank you
Guy

Reply

can the Empow m5 be used with bluetoth speaker to make announcments ?

From Kobi Hadar on January 06, 2020 :: 6:35 pm

can the Empow m5 be used with bluetoth speaker to make announcments ?

Reply

helloam using mpow jaws Bluetooth

From Gautham Lg on August 07, 2019 :: 11:47 pm

hello

am using mpow jaws Bluetooth headphones gen 5. I have turned the Bluetooth on on the device and my mobile as well which in OnePlus 6.

am not able to see any new connections , rather am not even getting any mpow device connection


please help me out


email : .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Reply

When charger is removed it can't be paired

From Om Prakash on September 08, 2019 :: 6:52 am

With help of above comments I paired my device. By pressing mpow button until blue light flashes. It shows the device in 100% charged. Still when I remove the charger it fails to work. Can you please help me.

Reply

only one side is working

From bob on September 16, 2019 :: 8:11 pm

only one side is working any solutions?

Reply

I have charged my headphone

From Linda on September 17, 2019 :: 5:12 pm

I have charged my headphone and plugged them into my mac. But all I hear is garbled speech when listening. My husband plugged into his Phone and could barely hear the music and not understand the words. Do I just have a bad pair?

Reply

Problem with pairing

From Sweety on September 30, 2019 :: 5:21 pm

Hi,

I have been using these headphones for a year, but today I encountered a problem. It suddenly disconnected and stopped working. Its not connecting with my bluetooth anymore and after some efforts it got connected but it last just for few seconds not longer than that.

Can you please advise me how to solve this problem.

Thanks
Thanks

Reply

Could be the battery is going

From Josh Kirschner on September 30, 2019 :: 11:53 pm

It’s possible that after a year, the battery may be losing it’s capacity and is no longer supplying the power needed to find and stay connected to Bluetooth. Assuming forgetting the device on your phone and re-pairing from scratch doesn’t work, try it on a different device and see what happens. If you’re seeing the same issue on multiple devices, I’m guessing it is that battery issue, which, unfortunately, there isn’t a fix for.

Reply

Wireless

From Dianna Bowles on October 01, 2019 :: 11:42 pm

I have a wireless earbuds!  Battery life sucks.  I have had it for 2-3 weeks and the battery only lasts me 2 hrs.  Really disappointed!!!

Reply

Mpow headphones keep turning off

From Isaiah Bradford III on October 19, 2019 :: 10:54 am

My Mpow headphones all of a sudden started turning themselves off and won’t stay on. It often turns off in the process of turning on. I’ve had these for about a year. I’d really liked these headphones. It’s like there’s a short in it. I haven’t treated them roughly or anything, no frayed wires or cuts in them.

Reply

Pair with Samsung 5se

From Karen on October 29, 2019 :: 12:41 pm

I am about to purchase a Samsung 5se tablet.  Wondering if my MPOW Bluetooth V4.1 will be able to pair with it.  Don’t want to purchase another hearing device if this one will work.  Please let me know.  Thanks!

Reply

Should work fine

From Josh Kirschner on October 29, 2019 :: 5:06 pm

The Samsung 5se tablet had Bluetooth 5.0 audio, so should pair fine with your MPOW headphones.

Reply

Only left hand side working!

From Tom on October 31, 2019 :: 12:24 pm

Hi there!
I recently purchased these earphones but I’m only getting music out of one side (The left). When I turn them on they both say “power on” but then no music.
What am I doing wrong??

Thanks!

Reply

Having the same problem

From Josh Kneeland on March 05, 2021 :: 7:13 pm

I am currently having the same problem, but I have mpow-59 headphones and the right side is the only side that currently works, even turning it on and off the sound only plays in the right ear.  I would also like some solution

Reply

Using 2 mpow headsets

From Gabriele on November 22, 2019 :: 12:44 am

I was wondering if we could hook up 2 headsets to 1 tablet so that we are able to watch a movie together on a plane.

Thanks

Reply

Additional info

From Gabriele on November 22, 2019 :: 12:46 am

The tablet is a galaxy tab 3s (android)

Reply

No sound

From Litta on November 28, 2019 :: 11:29 pm

Purchased a blue tooth adapter for my LG tv to pair my mpow h12 headphones. Paired just fine but I don’t have sound from my headphones. When I paid to my phone it works great but nothing when I try to connect it to the tv… ideas?

Reply

Mpow flame 2 won't pair

From Annoyed on December 12, 2019 :: 12:38 am

I recently bought the Mpow Flame 2 earbuds, but they will not pair. I keep getting asked for the PIN, which the instruction manual says is “0000” but it always says “wrong PIN” when trying to connect to my pc.

Reply

possible pin

From billypenin on March 10, 2020 :: 6:18 pm

the pin could be 1234 and they just improperly labeled it. maybe try that?

Reply

Help off and on

From Eden on January 01, 2020 :: 9:47 pm

So sometimes I try to pair, but it says can’t connect to mpow flame, and sometimes it works. Any advice?

Reply

Bluetooth connection to Dell Laptop

From Dave on January 14, 2020 :: 4:51 pm

I bought the Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear and saw a usb adapter so it could connect to my Dell laptop and now I can’t find it. Is there an adaptor or another headset that will connect?

Reply

Do all Mpower headset devices have different recognition ID's?

From Pete on January 29, 2020 :: 2:54 pm

Hi I managed to press “Forget” on my works mobile, on my MPower bluetooth headset. I am reluctant to do a Factory Reset or Restore on my works mobile, in case I lose valuable information.                                                        If I buy another MPower Bluetooth headset, will it be recognised in search for new devices on my works mobile, or will it not show as I have blocked all MPower bluetooth headsets?                                                      i.e. Do all Mpower bluetooth headsets have different recognition ID’s?                                         
RSVP with some urgency as I am between a rock and a hard place                                                   Huge thanks     Pete

Reply

It will be recognized

From Josh Kirschner on January 29, 2020 :: 3:10 pm

When you “forget” a Bluetooth device, it doesn’t block it from being paired, it just deletes the existing pairing information so you have to re-pair from scratch. So if you get a new MPow headset, you would just pair it as you would any new device. And you could pair your old Mpow headset the same way, if you wanted. Both would be identified separately in your Bluetooth device settings.

Reply

Mic not working

From Ade on February 16, 2020 :: 6:04 pm

Hi,

My MPOW HC5 is able to pair with my laptop and I can hear audio fine but the system does not recognise an additional microphone other than the built in. As I got this to use with Dragon speech for speech to text this is very frustrating.

I am using a MacBook pro operating Windows 10 via bootcamp. All drivers and software look like they are up-to-date. Banging my head against a wall in frustration.

I am not entirely a novice but not totally a techie. What am I missing? Any advice really appreciated.

Thanks in advance.

Ade

Reply

You can't switch in sound settings?

From Josh Kirschner on February 17, 2020 :: 2:42 pm

If you go into your Mac sound settings (Apple menu > System Preferences, Sound, Input), it doesn’t let you choose the MPOW mic? See: https://support.apple.com/guide/mac-help/change-the-sound-input-settings-mchlp2567/mac

Reply

Mic still not working

From Ademola Adejuwon on February 17, 2020 :: 11:06 pm

Thanks for getting back Josh. The problem is in Windows 10, I am using this as the OS on a Mac Bootcamp, so in essence Windows with Mac hardware.
Using the System>Settings>Sound path I can see that even though paired the MPOW mic is not recognised as an input device. This is where I get stuck.

Thanks

Reply

Almost certainly a driver issue

From Josh Kirschner on February 19, 2020 :: 6:09 pm

Problems with mic inputs on Windows Boot Camp seems to be a very common problem and is almost always related to driver issues. I’m not sure of the exact solution, but Microsoft has procedures to address that here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2622620/troubleshoot-sound-problems-on-windows-with-boot-camp.

Others have suggested downloading and installing the Apple sound driver. More info on that here: https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/366875/headset-microphone-not-found-in-windows-10-bootcamp.

Connected to "Headphone" but not "Headset"

From Feb on April 20, 2020 :: 9:48 am

The device is connected fine to my laptop, but it’s connected as a headphone instead of a headset, which means that the mic is not recognised by the laptop.

in the sound control panel it shows there are separate “Headphone” and “Headset” in the output and only “Headset” in the input. the “Headphone” is connected, but the “Headset"s are not.

Reply

Clarify one thing for me

From Josh Kirschner on April 21, 2020 :: 11:42 am

When you connect headphones with a mic to your PC, the headphones will appear as “headphones” in the sound settings output and “headset” for the mic input. Is this what you are seeing? Or are you saying that the Mpow headphones/headset are not appearing as an option in the mic input?

Reply

Reply

From Feb on April 21, 2020 :: 11:58 am

In the output it appears as “Headphone” (connected) and “Headset” (not connected).

In the input it appears as “Headset” (not connected) only.

Reply

Try this

From Josh Kirschner on April 21, 2020 :: 12:21 pm

Try the steps listed in this article: https://www.drivereasy.com/knowledge/headset-mic-not-working-fixed/. I suspect the microphone privacy settings may be the issue, else the Mpow headphones may need to be enabled in your device settings.

If those options don’t work, my next guess would be a driver issue, but that is harder to diagnose. The easiest thing to do there is make sure you have the latest audio driver updates from your PC manufacturer.

Let me know if any of those things work so other can benefit if they have the same issue.

