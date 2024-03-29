Tech Made Simple

14 Reasons Why Your Computer is Slow

by Natasha Stokes on March 29, 2024

Updated on 3/28/2024 with the latest instructions for Windows 11 and MacOS, as well as new recommendations.

Computers slow down for any number of reasons, but most of those boil down to one thing – us using them. As you download programs, install extensions, surf the web, create files, and fill your hard drive with movies and music, inevitably, you'll build up virtual detritus that will impact your PC’s performance. So, if you've been asking yourself, "Why is my computer so slow?" these are the most common reasons your computer is slowing down – and the simple measures you can take to get it running faster.

Concept drawing of woman looking at her computer with frustration.

1. You have too many startup programs

Newly downloaded programs often try to weasel their way into your Startup menu (Windows) or Login Items (Mac). If you didn't uncheck the box for that permission, you could have dozens of unnecessary programs vying to be ready and running as soon as your computer boots up (as if that's happening any time soon).

“The most common cause of a slow computer is too many startup programs,” says Aaron Schoeffler, former COO of LaptopMD. “90 percent of programs want that permission to start when your computer starts so that you’ll use them. When it finally does start, a ton of programs are already running in the background, and if you’re not using a newer computer, that can slow it down.”

While some programs—such as antivirus and firewall software—should be allowed to run from startup, others—such as Microsoft Office—could quite easily stay closed until you actually need to access a file from their digital depths.

Fix it

Windows 11: Start > Settings > Apps > Startup. Toggle off programs you don't need to launch at startup.

Windows 10: Press the Windows key + X > Task Manager > Startup tab, then right-click on the programs you want to remove and select "Disable."

Mac: Go to Apple Menu > System Settings > Login Items. Toggle off unneeded programs.

2. Your hard drive is failing

“A hard drive nearing the end of its lifespan is a common issue. Hard drives are made of moving parts that spin thousands of times a day, and they do wear down,” says Schoeffler. Generally, after 4-5 years of consistent use, there’s a good chance that a hard drive may be starting to fail.

In contrast, solid-state drives (SSDs) don’t experience the same type of degradation from physical hardware and have a lifespan of eight to ten years. Solid state drives are also up to 30x faster than a standard hard drive and cost about the same.

Fix it

Run a hard drive check to look for errors.

Windows 10 and 11: Open File Explorer and select "This PC." You'll see your "Local Disk" and any other drive listed. Right-click the drive containing Windows OS (usually C:) and select Properties > Tools > Check. If your drive is fine, you'll receive the message, "You don't need to scan this drive." Otherwise, you'll select "Scan drive," and your computer will find any errors on your drive and fix them.

Mac: Open Finder > Applications > Utilities > Disk Utility. Select your disk from the left-hand list and then click on the First Aid button. Choose "Run" from the popup asking if you want to check the volume for errors. The utility will fix any errors it finds if it can.

To extend the lifespan of your hard drive, avoid dropping, throwing, or otherwise causing impact. At some point, you might consider upgrading your hard drive, too: “We tend to recommend upgrading to solid-state drives,” Schoeffler says.

Read more: How to Add an SSD to Your Desktop for Well Under $100

Read more: How to Replace Your Hard Drive with an SSD to Make Your Laptop Faster

3. Your hard drive is 95% full

When your hard drive gets to 95% full, computers can slow down by 50%, Schoeffler estimates. “At this point, there is no space to save the temporary files required for operating programs, so it’s as if the OS doesn’t know how to run properly anymore,” he says.

Hard drive space is taken up by programs, updates to programs, and downloads, as well as temporary files and associated files of deleted programs, so you may be able to clear a good amount of space just by emptying your trash.

Fix it

Windows 11: Go to Settings > System > Storage.

You'll see categories showing what's taking up your computer's storage. Click on "Temporary files" and delete whatever items you no longer need. Also, look at your "Installed apps" and click on the menu (triple dots) next to any program you're no longer using and choose to uninstall it. You can also just click on "Cleanup recommendations" for quick suggestions. Finally, click on "Storage Sense and" toggle on the feature.

Windows 10: Go to Start menu > Settings > System > Storage. Open "Storage Sense" and have Windows delete unnecessary files. Then, open "Cleanup recommendations" and open Storage settings. Select all of the unused files you want deleted and then click on "Clean up."

Mac: Go to Apple Menu > System Settings > General > Storage. You'll find a list showing categories of items taking up storage space. Click on the "i" button to access each category. Open "Trash" to permanently delete anything in your trashcan. For "Messages," you can select and delete any photos and videos you don't need anymore. For "Applications," you can uninstall any that you're not using and take up too much space.

4. Your browser has too many add-ons

Browser extensions can usefully enhance your web experience like a price tracker or a unit converter I use. However, they might also be a culprit in slowing down your computer by eating up processing power. Nor are all extensions created equal – some add-ons may proclaim themselves popup blockers or search protectors, but they may be browser adware that can slow your computer down by downloading ads and popping up ads every time you open your browser.

Fix it

Turn off or remove the extensions you don't really need.

Chrome: Open the Menu > Extensions > Manage Extensions. You can choose to uninstall or toggle off each extension.

Safari: Open Safari and then select Safari > Settings (or Preferences) > Extensions. There, you can uninstall any extensions you're not using.

Edge:& Go to Menu > Extensions > Manage Extensions. You can choose to remove or toggle off each extension.

Firefox: Click on the Extensions button (puzzle piece) on the far right. For each, you can choose to uninstall or toggle it off.

5. You're running too many programs at once

Doing a trillion things at once is exactly why we have computers, but at some point, your little bundle of artificial intelligence is going to falter. Your computer's ability to run multiple programs at the same time hinges in part on its RAM (random access memory), which allows it to switch from processing one program to another with seeming fluidity. However, if the demands of the open programs are outstripping your computer's memory and processing power, you'll notice a slowdown.

Fix it

Schoeffler recommends finding out which programs are open and sucking up processing power. You can see what's running and the resources programs that are used in Task Manager on Windows PCs and Activity Monitor on Macs. Close the programs you don't need open.

Windows 10 and 11: Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del.

Mac: Open Finder > Utilities > Activity Monitor

6. Too many browser tabs are open

If you're in the dozens of open tabs camp (“All the better to never lose a link,” you claim), your browser is likely hogging far more than its fair share of RAM. “When you open a new browser tab, it’s saved in RAM. If you have only a little bit of RAM left free, you run out of room for processing everything that is active, so the computer slows down,” Schoeffler says.

Multiple open browsers can slow down the works, too, and you get extra slow points if any tabs are also auto-refreshing (say, a live blog). What's more, having a glut of browser tabs full of supposedly crucial information doesn't exactly help your efficiency or mindfulness.

Fix it

The easiest way to keep track of a tab is to bookmark it for later. You can create a folder for different types of bookmarks – "To Read," "Interesting Recipes," etc. Even better, One-Tab for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox does the work for you, compiling all your open tabs into a simple list on a single tab, which can then be accessed as needed. Depending on your browser, you can save tabs into groups that you can access later. If you're working on a project, I highly recommend using this feature.

Chrome: To create a tab group, right-click on a tab and select "Add to new tab group." You can then name the group and select a color. That will save your tabs for as long as the browser is open. You can also choose to toggle on "Save Group." This will save all tabs in the group in a folder on your bookmarks bar, and it will remain there until you delete it.

Edge: To create a tab group, right-click on a tab and select "Add to new tab group." You can then name the group and select a color. That will save your tabs for as long as the browser is open. If you want to save a group of tabs for later, I'd recommend using Edge's Collections feature. Click on the Collections icon (two squares with a plus) and select "Create new collection." Your new collection will open in a side panel of the browser. For any tab you want to save for later, you click on the "Add current page" link, and the tab will be added to the collection. Collections are saved until you delete them.

Safari: In Safari, go to File > New Empty Tab Group or New Tab Group with This Tab and then name the tab group. As you add tabs while browsing, they save automatically to the group unless you close the tab. When you want to open your group again, open the sidebar, and all tabs in the group will open.

7. Rogue programs are hogging all the processing powers

It's not always a heavy-duty video or music app that's eating up your computer's processing power. Some programs or system processes may be stuck in a loop or have encountered an error.

Fix it

Check how much processing power programs and processes are using by heading into Task Manager (Windows) or Activity Monitor (Mac). For both, click the CPU (Windows) or % CPU (Mac) tab to order the programs by how much processing power they're taking up. If a program that you're not actively using is still among the top few, you can select to quit the process.

Windows 10 and 11: Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del. Right-click on the program you want to close and then select "End task."

Mac: Open Finder > Utilities > Activity Monitor. Select the program you want to close, click on the "i" icon in the menu bar, and then select "Quit."

8. You have an overzealous antivirus program

Having an active anti-malware program is a vital part of computer hygiene – but yours may be running regular background scans at the worst possible times. “Virus scans slow down the works because they're running in the background,” Silverman says. Some antivirus programs may be set to weekly full scans, which can take a few hours and suck up a lot of processing power.

Fix it

Head into your antivirus program's settings and configure it to scan late at night when you aren't using the computer. (However, that feature may not be available on some free antivirus programs, which makes a good case for upgrading.)

9. You have a virus

If it's not the antivirus, it could be the virus. Viruses, spyware, and other malware can slow down your computer as they mess around with everything from hijacking your browser to pushing advertising or phishing sites to spamming you with ads to crashing your computer.

Fix it

Run a malware scan. Schoeffler recommends using the free Malwarebytes (Mac/Windows) as an anti-malware cybersecurity tool. We also recommended Bitdefender Internet Security and McAfee Total Protection.

10. Someone is using your computer for cryptomining

A sluggish computer could signal that a program or ad is using your system to mine cryptocurrency. Often, this occurs because of code on a website that is active only while the site is open.

“Without your permission, a website could have an extension that uses your computer’s processing power to mine a cryptocurrency,” Schoeffler says. “It’s a legally gray area because it’s not directly doing or adding anything to your system.”

Cryptomining (also called cryptojacking) can also be the result of malware that downloads to your computer and runs in the background, mining information and sending it back to its creator. While the threat tends to rise and fall with the value of cryptocurrency, it's still lucrative for hackers.

Fix it

Shutting down your browser will halt the browser-based cryptomining. To figure out if you’ve inadvertently downloaded cryptojacking malware, head to Task Manager (Windows) or Activity Monitor (Mac) and see what’s making demands on your processor. “Whether it’s a virus or browser-based cryptomining, you’ll be able to see if something is using your processor for its own needs,” Schoeffler says.

11. Your room is too dusty

Sometimes, the problem is not internal but external – is the back of your computer casing matted over with dust? This can prevent ventilation, which cools the processors as they whir away in an attempt to run Photoshop, Spotify, Outlook, and Zoom. Nobody wants a hot computer – heat increases the likelihood of malfunctions and crashes.

As for laptops, any time you notice your laptop heating up, you should check that its vents, on the sides or the bottom, aren't blocked. For example, don't put your laptop on something soft like a pillow where it can sink in.

Fix it

Dust off the ol', um, dust. If it's really severe, you can use a vacuum cleaner (carefully) or a canister of compressed air.

12. You don't have enough memory

If you've deep-cleaned your computer and modified your browser tab habit, but your computer is still slow (and you own a PC), you might want to consider a minor upgrade in the form of additional RAM.

Some programs require a lot of your computer's RAM to run – for example, programs that work with huge files, such as photo or video editing software. “A lot of people try to run Photoshop or some graphics-heavy program on an entry- or mid-level computer that can't handle it,” Silverman says.

Fix it

If you watch videos and play music on your computer, 8GB of RAM should do, and 32GB or more if you do graphics-heavy work or are a browser tab junkie. Fortunately, upgrading the RAM on your PC is inexpensive and a task most people can handle themselves. To learn what RAM upgrade options are available for your computer, use Kingston's memory options tool.

13. You need to restart your computer

Restarting seems to solve so many tech issues because programs can get hung for a myriad of reasons. “A lot of stuff gets gummed up in the background. For example, if you turn off Outlook, background processes are still running,” Silverman says. "You could 'end task,' but a lot of folks are not that savvy about which one to end.”

Instead of manually digging into Task Manager (Windows) or Activity Monitor (Mac) to divine the root(s) of the sluggishness, restarting flushes out the system, a panacea for those rogue, resource-hogging programs and a clean slate free of files and fragments.

Read more: The Power of Restarting: Why Turning Devices On and Off Fixes Them

Fix it

Bite the bullet and shut things down. You even get the added benefit of having critical system updates applied that can only happen during a reboot.

14. You're running in low-power mode

Some Windows laptops give you the option to adjust your power settings to maximize performance. Go to System > Power & battery (Windows 11) or Settings > System Battery.

If your computer lets you adjust the speed of your components, you'll see three options: "Balanced," "Best power efficiency" (or "Power saver"), and "Best performance (or "High performance"). Select "Best performance" for the most power.

[Image generated by Midjourney]

Natasha Stokes has been a technology writer for more than 10 years covering consumer tech issues, digital privacy and cybersecurity. As the features editor at TOP10VPN, she covered online censorship and surveillance that impact the lives of people around the world. Her work has also appeared on NBC News, BBC Worldwide, CNN, Time and Travel+Leisure.

Topics

Computer Safety & Support, Computers and Software, Computers & Accessories, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101


gravatar

From Linda Ann Graham on May 15, 2015 :: 10:26 am


Just one problem with HDTune.  When I went to its website to investigate downloading it, there’s no indication that the Paid version provides support to Windows 8 AND the Free version only indicates it supports Windows 7 and older.

So much for that tip. :(

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on May 15, 2015 :: 11:25 am


You are correct, the free version of HD Tune only supports Windows 7 and older. However, HD Tune Pro supports both and comes with a 15-day free trial before you need to purchase a license.

Reply

gravatar

From adam on June 10, 2015 :: 10:06 am


The hard drive can become fragmented to the point it severely degrades performance.  I recently did some troubleshooting on a windows XP machine.  It had around 400-500 gig hard drive with only 12 gigs used.  I installed the ultimate defragger and found it was 63% fragmented.  Ouch! 

It only has one gig of ram but is only really used to surf the web so its not a spped demon by any means but the program did speed things up a bit.

Reply

gravatar

From Rosalie on January 29, 2016 :: 11:04 pm


Wow, thanks for these ideas. Websites were getting hung up or moving VERY slowly, quite frustrating. So after reading through your article, I opened up Task Manager and disabled a few things and now my Internet runs like a charm, there was an instantaneous improvement.

Thank you very much!

Reply

gravatar

From Janie R on June 20, 2016 :: 6:37 pm


Had recent jam-up’s with home laptop. Hubby and I not whiz techs and feared virus. Great information and with Chrome running much better.
Thanks so much!

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on June 21, 2016 :: 12:26 pm


I’m a Chrome user and generally prefer it over Firefox and IE, however each has its issues, at times. If you find your browser is acting wonky, that can also be caused by the browser plugins you’ve installed, not the browser itself. So if you really like one particular browser and it starts acting up, removing plugins can help.

Reply

gravatar

From Tony on October 28, 2016 :: 5:14 pm


You forgot the most likely cause: Your 10 year old computer is to slow and has too little RAM to run the latest versions of common programs.

Reply

gravatar

From ACG on November 05, 2016 :: 10:38 am


Heat and clock speeds are only an issue with a simplistic number of transitions per second.

With today’s silicon and other materials combined with gold, copper, and silver, the clock transition is constrained to what is detectable as a low from high. Problem is each rise and lower of the signal begins and ends with a bit of noisy sinusoidal ringing of the signal. The ring muddies the waters. The ring both consumes time making the clocks slower and the ring consumes power making the switches hotter and also make it hard to tell a low to high transition. As the ring is “cleaned up” over the decades the transitions can be faster. One trick is to lower the voltage. Another is to use not the purest but materials be them combined or not that exhibit the least response to low to high energy reflection feedback (aka ring). You see mankind can clock its ass off but struggles to so “cleanly”.

The REAL issue is the operating systems. quantum computer will give rise to 100 megabyte DLLs and 10,000 terabyte MS Windows [whatever version].


Back in the double digit sub 100MHz days of win 3.0 the time it took to open an email is the same time it takes now. Now we are in the 3,000MHZ days. 300x faster. Has any MS office application sped up 300x in opening its self of even a single file from already launched office? Back in the early 1990’s a multi gigabyte drive and a 500MHZ cpu were star wars transporter fantasy. Well, systems have long since toppled those specks. And still, systems are like snails.

It would be nonsense to think any improvement would be at a 1 to 1 ratio with physical change. So lets say for every 10x speed in clock, bus, memory, display, and networking the resulting actually improvement on user experience would be a 10%. Even this meager conservative ratio shows the underlying problem in computing systems.

Its not the clock but who uses the clock. The entire mentality of reusing the same OS’s but only changing their version name and background images has to stop. OS’s continue to build on the same foundation. Real speed, speeds deserving of these Giga clocks of today will not come about until a group sits and decides to scrap this foundation of now. Scrap language C, C++ even down to the bare metal hardware level.  Scrap using tired badly descriptive languages that barely! changed in over 45 years with the expectation of non improving it will somehow magically bring about improvements in computing systems it resides.  Scrap this dll nonsense. Scrap this b.s. of allowing direct access by users to the underlying OS’s core of system files. Scrap the mere concept of synchronous system calls. Shit nothing should WAIT EVER! Let the core system notify while any user level request to it goes about its business of processing. The core should be untouchable similar to the mobile non jail broken concept.

Any human perceivable delay in opening an application, file, or waiting for a page on the web to load should have never existed. When your average user can boot 10 times a second, that’s when all I have said above has already become the norm.

Reply

gravatar

From ellen slater on July 31, 2017 :: 3:12 pm


hi..how do i know which programs i need running and which ones i can disable? thanks

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on July 31, 2017 :: 5:07 pm


Start with the ones taking up the most resources and see if there any programs which jump out as obvious ones to close - the ones where you ask, “Why the heck is that running?!?”. Then look for other big resource hogs and, if you’re not familiar with them, do a Google search to see if you can determine what they are. Often times, these are esoteric system programs that can’t or should’t be shut down.

It can be hard to provide more specific guidance because there are so many potential programs that could be running depending on your particular computer, install history and operating system. But go with the 80/20 rule - focus on the ones frequently using large amounts of memory, CPU or disk and ignore the others.

Reply

gravatar

From Laurie M. on March 10, 2018 :: 11:36 pm


Thanks for these suggestions.

Reply

gravatar

From Rich on April 17, 2018 :: 10:51 am


I think you’re missing Windows Updates. With laptops set to go to sleep, I’ve had multiple computers that if you set them to not sleep when plugged in and actually let them on for windows updates to install they are fine (after reboot). The large Windows 10 updates just kill everything running until it’s installed.

Reply

gravatar

From Jk Dove on May 03, 2018 :: 8:27 pm


You’re my hero.

Reply

gravatar

From raheem r forsythe on May 05, 2018 :: 8:42 pm


thank you soo much

Reply

gravatar

From Peter U. on July 06, 2018 :: 2:20 pm


To get maximum available memory when it has slowly increased over time causing your laptop to become vary slow over time, this has helped me.
1.  Shut down all your programs.
2.  Shutdown your laptop.
3.  Remove the battery from laptop.
4.  Hold the Windows icon key, the enter key and
  the Esc key down at the same time for 30-45
  seconds.
5.  Replace the battery back into the Laptop.
6.  Restart your laptop.
7.  You should now have maximum available
  memory. Unless you have malware or a virus,
  etc.
I was able to go from 10 % available and very slow to over 50% available and much faster and
acceptable operation.
You can monitor your Memory status using Task manager and checking Memory usage. Check it every 2-3 weeks to determine if you have to remove your battery again.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on July 08, 2018 :: 7:38 pm


Any time you shut down your laptop, your memory (RAM) will get cleared out. There’s no need to remove your battery. And I have no idea what Windows/Enter/Esc is supposed to do - there’s no information I’ve found about this shortcut and, regardless, it isn’t going to do anything with the computer shut down.

If you want to refresh your memory (which isn’t a bad thing to do occasionally), just restart your computer. No need to do any of the other stuff.

Reply

gravatar

From raul on September 09, 2018 :: 1:51 pm


thank you!

Reply

gravatar

From Will on April 04, 2019 :: 12:01 pm


Another reason: You’ve outgrown your hardware. Period. This doesn’t apply to every user either.

For some their 10 year old computer just needs a little maintenance: file maintenance, as well as OS (see below), and they’re good as gold again for YouTube, email, and solitaire. Others need another drive for extra space. (Not a bad idea of another drive or partition to keep your photos and such (personal files) on anyway.)

Others, your demands have exceeded your old single or dual core CPU and 4GB of RAM (and 250GB hard drive.) It’s time for new hardware: upgrades are, or a new system is, needed that meets or exceeds the demands, at a reasonable price of course. Those demands include modern games, (pay attention to their requirements,) and the same goes for applications.


Another reason also: Your Operating System (usually Windows) is cluttered and somewhat confused from all the updates over time. Sometimes it’s just best to copy all your personal data you don’t want to lose (a good reason to back it up too) to someplace safe and not on your Operating System drive (or partition), reformat, reinstall, install the latest drivers, update the OS, and install your apps again. Too daunting? Unsure you can do it? Pay a pro to do it then.

Reply

gravatar

From Dan Marco on April 10, 2019 :: 1:42 pm


” SSDs are more expensive per gigabyte of storage – which isn’t a problem if you’re after, say, a 2TB drive, but can get expensive if you need a drive to store large photo or video files.”

Never before have I heard a 2TB drive implied to be not very big.

Reply

gravatar

From Nabieu Kargbo on July 30, 2019 :: 7:37 am


Thanks very much for your support

Reply

gravatar

From Harry on August 17, 2019 :: 6:14 am


I did most of the recommendations on the list and nothing really helped. Then I realised that I have AVG and McAfee both installed and I’m not using McAfee at all - so I went to System—> Add/Remove programs and removed it. Voila!! The computer now works like a dream!

Reply

gravatar

From Alex Tongen on August 20, 2019 :: 5:57 am


Or one must face the facts. How old is your computer? It possibly could be time for a new one.

Reply

gravatar

From Taylor Hansen on March 18, 2020 :: 10:01 am


It really helped when you said that your computer can slow down by 50% if the hard drive is 95% full. Over the past couple of days, I noticed that my computer has been running slow and I’m worried that it will get worse. I’ll be sure to try some of these tips to increase the speed as well as looking for a computer repair shop.

Reply

gravatar

From RobertoSxyz on February 11, 2021 :: 4:01 am


I am a Computer technician and it took me years to find out this issue.
Before you do dozen of operation you need to verify that your computer is compatible with DEP. In my opinion this is an economic move to cause slow down and force people to buy new computers. DEP will be enabled even if the computer is not compatible with it. DEP can be foun in Advanced properties of the System screen.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 15, 2021 :: 4:01 pm


DEP (Data Execution Prevention) is a security function to prevent malware from utilizing certain area of memory space - it is not an “economic move” by Microsoft to slow computers down. DEP has been in place since the Windows XP days so every computer should be able to support it unless it is really ancient. The only reason to turn it off is if you have a specific (ancient) program that is not compatible with DEP. However, even in these cases, it is a program-specific issue, not something that would lead to overall slowness and you would be opening yourself up to security risks by turning it off, so strongly not recommended.

Reply

gravatar

From RobertoSxyz on February 15, 2021 :: 6:52 pm


Josh Kirshner, your words are so convincing that I was tempted to think I am a dumb bell. I did some more research and it came out that DEP is always active and slows down the computer. DEP monitors every change in every file therefore the more software you have and the more data you have the more the processore will be loaded.
https://www.wikihow.com/Maintain-the-Speed-of-a-Freshly-Installed-Windows-OS

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 16, 2021 :: 11:07 am


DEP was a feature created back in the XP days (2003 with XP SP2) and is critical for preventing certain types of malware hacks. When it was originally developed, DEP was incorporated into the Windows (XP and, later, Vista) operating systems. It’s possible at one point that it did have a performance impact on certain XP or Vista systems, though the info on the web is contradictory and I certainly don’t have an XP or Vista machine around to test it on (Note that the article you referenced is written by an anonymous author, so we don’t know their credibility or sourcing, and relates specifically to XP and Vista). It’s also not correct to say that DEP “monitors every change in every file therefore the more software you have and the more data you have the more the processor will be loaded.” It will only run against active programs when using RAM, so it doesn’t matter how many files you have, only how many programs are actively running (see: https://askbobrankin.com/what_is_data_execution_prevention.html)

Since the original XP rollout, DEP was incorporated as a hardware feature in all Intel and AMD processors (no longer Windows OS managed) starting as early as 2003 (see: https://www.zdnet.com/article/guide-to-hardware-based-dep-protection/ and http://vsphere-land.com/tag/nxxd). I have been able to find zero support for the contention that DEP slows down Windows using hardware-based DEP, and it is hard to see how it would impact performance when managed through the solid state processor vs the original Windows OS software-based method.

In summary, if you are using a laptop with from pre-2004 or so running XP or Vista, the advice to disable DEP “might” have some performance benefit. However, you would be increasing your exposure to malware on a machine that is already horribly outdated and vulnerable to malware.

gravatar

From Stasi Roberto on February 18, 2021 :: 7:23 am


I went into a computer store to verify the speed of Windows 10 into new computers. I did check some laptops. They do sale laptops with 1,5 Ghz processors and they are running Windows 10, yet they go decently fast. I did ask myself why this is happening. I have two laptops, one of 1,7Ghz and one Asus of 1,8Ghz with a Superhybrid engine that overclocks it. The second laptop I have is the Asus Eeepc 1011PX with an Intel Atom 64 bit quad processor. Yet Windows 10 runs slow on this Asus laptop. There is only one answer to this issue: Microsoft is overclocking processors without telling anything to the users. And you have no control over the overclocking speed. My Superhybrid Engine software will not work well on Windows 10 therefore I am unable to overclock it and the final result is a terrible slow down. All of this is illegal. When you buy a vechicle it is not the manufacturer that twick your vehicle to provide more power. It is a private company that does it otherwise if something happens then the manufacturer is responsible for the damage.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 21, 2021 :: 11:26 am


CPU clock speed is just one factor in the overall speed of your processor. All things being equal, faster clock speed should result in higher performance, but all things aren’t equal. Newer processors from Intel and AMD will often be faster than older processors in the same class (e.g., i5) that run at higher speeds. The amount and type of RAM, your GPU, the hard drive specs can also all affect speed, as can any other programs running that utilize the CPU, hard drive or RAM.

To get a more complete analysis of your system performance, I recommend running a Passmark performance test (https://www.passmark.com/products/performancetest/).

Reply

gravatar

From Stasi Roberto on February 21, 2021 :: 2:15 pm


I am translating my last comment because I made a mistake and posted in italian language.
My Asus laptop model 1011px does have a processor that can run Windows 10 smothly. This option into the CPU is called Turbo Boost. The reason why I was not aware of it is because people don’t talk about it and Microsoft does not show it into the Windows 10 requirement page. Because my laptop does not have the Turbo Boost option into the BIOS, I was unable to see it. My laptop has a software type of Turbo Boost (Super Hybrid Engine). The Windows 10 upgrade did not recognize my CPU Turbo option therefore I was stuck with 1,6Ghz CPU and Windows 10 was running slow. Super Hybrid Engine made no difference while being installed into Windows 10. That’s why I am made with myself as well. It took me years before I made a decision to go buy a new computer.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 22, 2021 :: 6:57 pm


Intel Turbo Boost is a hardware feature of the CPU, and it shouldn’t matter what operating system you’re running on top of it. Intel doesn’t have a way to directly control the overclocking, except to turn it on or off vis the Bios, and it’s not something that would be controlled by Windows at the OS level. However, you can see in Windows if it is running by opening Task Manager, going to the Performance tab, and looking at the CPU “speed” versus its rated speed. Under moderate loads, you should start seeing your CPU spiking above the rated clock speed. For example, I have an i7-9700 3.0GHz CPU, but I’ve seen it spike over 4GHz. For more details on Turbo Boost, see: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/articles/000007359/processors/intel-core-processors.html

That said, I don’t believe Turbo Boost was ever available on the Atom processors, and it doesn’t surprise my that an old netbook, like the Asus Eee, would struggle with Windows 10. My understanding of the Asus Super Hybrid Engine feature is that it was more of a power management/battery saving tool than an overclocking feature, and overclocking an old Atom processor wouldn’t get you very far, anyways.

gravatar

From Stasi Roberto on February 23, 2021 :: 8:07 am


You said it right, Josh. That is not my fault because I went around reading into web sites about how to speed up my Windows 10 and there was none of the information about Turbo Boost that we are now discussing right here. Since I do not run a service business to repair computers I could never know anything about it. My BIOS does not show a Turbo Boost option simply because Intel Atom N570 does not have it. Is it my fault that I did not buy a new laptop? Maybe so. However I am blaming those who go around writing stuff on the web and they don’t even talk about the Turbo Boost technology.

