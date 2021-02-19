Forgot Your Apple ID Password? Here's What to Do

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you have forgotten your Apple ID password, it is possible to reset it so you can regain access to your account. The steps to reset your password depend on how you have security set up for your Apple ID and whether you have access to another Apple device. Here are the ways you can reset your Apple ID password.

Use an Apple device to reset your Apple ID password

Reset your Apple ID password using an Apple device that uses your Apple ID

If you have access to any Apple device that uses your Apple ID, you can reset your password with your Apple device.

Reset your Apple ID password on your iPhone or iPad:

Go to the Settings app. Select [your name] > Password & Security > Change Password. If you are signed into iCloud and have a passcode enabled, you will be prompted to enter the passcode for your device. If you are not signed into iCloud on your device, you'll have to choose another password reset method. Follow the onscreen steps to update your password.

Reset your Apple ID password on your Mac with macOS Catalina:

Choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Apple ID. Select Password & Security. If you're asked to enter your Apple ID password, click "Forgot Apple ID or password" and follow the onscreen instructions.



If you are not asked to enter your Apple ID password, select Change Password. Before you can reset your Apple ID password, you'll be required to enter the password you used to unlock your Mac.

Reset your Apple ID password on your Mac with macOS Mojave, High Sierra, or Sierra:

Choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click iCloud. Choose Account Details. If you're asked to enter your Apple ID password, click "Forgot Apple ID or password" and follow the onscreen instructions.



If you are not asked to enter your Apple ID password, select Change Password. Before you can reset your Apple ID password, you'll be required to enter the password you used to unlock your Mac.

Reset your Apple ID password using an iPhone or iPad that DOES NOT use your Apple ID

You can reset your Apple ID password on a friend or family member's iPhone or iPad with the Apple Support app (for devices running iOS 12 or later) or the Find My iPhone app (for devices running iOS 9 through iOS 12).

Use the Apple Support app to reset your Apple ID password

Download the Apple Support app. Open the Apple Support app and under "Topics," select "Passwords & Security." Select "Reset Apple ID password." Select "Get Started," then choose "A different Apple ID." Enter the Apple ID that you need to reset the password for. Select" Next," then follow the steps on your screen until you receive confirmation that your Apple ID password is changed.

Use the Find My iPhone app to reset your Apple ID password

Open the Find My iPhone app. When a "Sign In" screen appears, make sure the Apple ID field is empty. If you see someone else's Apple ID there, erase it. If you do not see a "Sign In" screen, select "Sign Out." After you sign out, make sure the Apple ID field is empty. Select "Forgot Apple ID or Password," then follow the onscreen steps.

Use a web browser to reset your Apple ID password

How to reset your Apple ID password if you DO NOT have two-factor authentication turned on

If you do not have two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID, you can perform a simple password reset by having Apple send you a password reset link to your email or by answering security questions (only if you've already set them up).

Go to the Apple ID account page ( https://appleid.apple.com/) Select "Forgot Apple ID or password." Enter your Apple ID. If you have an account with security questions set up, you can select "Answer security questions" and follow the rest of the steps. To get an email instead, select "Get an email." The password will be sent to your primary or rescue email address. Use the link in the email to reset your password.

If you are asked for a Recovery Key, that means you have two-factor authentication turned on, and you'll need to use the steps outlined below for resetting your Apple ID.

How to reset your Apple ID password if you DO have two-factor authentication turned on

If you do not have access to a trusted Apple device and your Recovery Key, you cannot reset your password. A "trusted device" is an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 9 or later, or Mac with OS X El Capitan or later that you've already signed in to using two-factor authentication.

Go to the Apple ID account page ( https://appleid.apple.com/) Select "Forgot Apple ID or password." Enter your Apple ID. Enter your Recovery Key for two-step verification. Choose a trusted device to receive a verification code. Enter the verification code. Create a new password, then select Reset Password.

If you don't know your Recovery Key and haven't forgotten your Apple ID password, go generate a new Recovery Key now and save it in a secure place, like a password manager! To generate a new Recovery Key, go to https://appleid.apple.com/, sign in with your Apple ID and password, scroll down to the "Security" section, click "Edit," click "Replace Lost Key."

[Image credit: Apple]