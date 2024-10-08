Big Prime Day Deals on Top Android Phones and Smartwatches

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon Prime Day is back with unbeatable discounts on some of the best Android phones and smartwatches of 2024. Whether you're in the market for a powerful flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or want to score big savings on foldable phones like the Motorola Razr+, there’s a deal here for everyone. Check out our top picks for the deepest discounts on Google Pixel phones, Samsung smartwatches, and more, and find out why these devices are worth grabbing before the sale ends.

Motorola Razr+ 2024

Motorola razr+ (2024 model) – $759 (24% off)

The Motorola razr+ is one of the most stylish foldable phones out there, combining a sleek design with a compact flip-style form factor. At $759, this Prime Day deal gives you a premium foldable experience at a notable $240 off, making it hard to resist for those eyeing the latest in foldable technology.

Get the deal on Amazon: $759 instead of $999 – lowest price

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) – $592 (41% off)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, while no longer the newest Pixel model, remains one of the best smartphones in the market, especially with its exceptional camera quality. At $592, this deal offers a huge discount from its original price of $999, making it a fantastic option for those who want a high-end phone with powerful AI features and cutting-edge photography without paying for the latest model.

: $592 instead of $999 – lowest price ever

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) – $404 (55% off)

Though it's now two years old, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is still highly competitive in today's smartphone market, especially at $404, a steep 55% discount. With its top-tier camera, smooth performance, and guaranteed OS upgrades through 2030, this is an excellent choice for anyone looking for flagship features at a budget-friendly price.

: $404 instead of $899 – lowest price on Amazon

Read more: Living with the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs 7 Pro: Real World Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) – $1,046 (26% off)

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is the pinnacle of the company’s flagship Android phones, offering a stunning display, top-tier performance, and an exceptional camera system. With this Prime Day deal, you not only get a significant $373 discount but also an upgrade to 512GB of storage, giving you extra space for photos, videos, and apps without paying more than the base model. The entry-level flagship Galaxy S24 is also on sale for $599 instead of $799 – 25% off.

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,046 instead of $1,419 – the lowest price ever

Read more: Samsung's AI Features Shine in the Galaxy S24 Lineup

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – $169 (48% off)

Even though the Galaxy Watch 7 is out, the Galaxy Watch 6 remains a solid choice, particularly at this reduced price of $169, down from $329. It offers excellent health and fitness tracking features, making it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a capable smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Get the deal on Amazon: $169 instead of $329 – lowest price ever

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) – starting at $169 (32% off)

The Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) is the perfect entry-level smartwatch, offering a solid balance of features like fitness tracking, notifications, and seamless iPhone integration. Starting at $169, this deal gives you 32% off, making it an affordable option for everyone, including kids or those new to smartwatches.

Get the deal on Amazon: starting at $169 instead of $249 – lowest price ever

[Image credit: Motorola]