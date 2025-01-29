Google’s New VPN Verified Badge: Does It Guarantee Safety?

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

In an effort to help users identify trusted VPN apps, Google has launched a new Verified Badge for VPNs available on Google Play. This badge, announced in a recent , is designed to provide an additional layer of assurance by indicating that the app has undergone independent third-party testing for security and privacy. Given that VPNs have access to all of your internet traffic, this move is a step toward helping users make more informed decisions about which services they trust with their data.

What Is the Verified Badge and How Does It Work?

The Verified Badge is part of Google’s broader initiative to improve app transparency and security on Google Play. To earn the badge, VPN developers must submit their apps to an independent security assessment conducted by an approved third-party tester. This evaluation ensures that the app meets baseline security and privacy standards, such as proper encryption, secure data handling practices, and adherence to Google’s Developer Program Policies.

Once an app passes the assessment, it will display a Verified Badge in its Google Play listing, signaling to users that it has been vetted for security. Google hopes this will help users avoid potentially malicious or poorly designed VPNs that could compromise their privacy.

Google named the following VPNs as the first to earn the Verified Badge:

NordVPN

hide.me

Aloha Browser

These apps have undergone independent testing to verify their security and privacy practices, making them a safer choice for users looking to protect their online activity.

What Should Users Look for Beyond the Verified Badge?

While Google’s new Verified Badge helps users identify VPNs that have been independently tested, it’s not a comprehensive seal of approval for privacy and security. Even among legitimate VPNs, there are varying degrees of security. For example, some verified VPNs may lack essential privacy features such as:

A third-party validated no logs policy, ensuring that your browsing activity isn’t stored or shared.

A kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the internet if the VPN connection drops, preventing data leaks.

Split tunneling, which allows you to selectively route some traffic through the VPN while keeping other traffic on your regular connection.

Additionally, some VPNs may still suffer from potential data leaks, including IP address exposure, DNS leaks, or WebRTC vulnerabilities. Therefore, while the Verified Badge is a step in the right direction, users should still carefully evaluate VPNs based on their security policies and independent audits.

Our team at Techlicious has evaluated and ranked the best VPN services based on factors such as no-logs policies, encryption strength, server locations, connection speed, and independent security audits. For our expert recommendations, check out our guide to the Best VPNs for Privacy Protection and Performance.

Google’s Verified Badge is a welcome addition to Google Play, offering users a clearer way to identify VPNs that have been independently tested for security. However, it’s far from a silver bullet and may give users a false sense of complacency. Those seriously concerned about their privacy should still carefully evaluate a VPN’s features, policies, and reputation before entrusting it with their data.

