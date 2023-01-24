Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Google Makes it Easy to Remove Your Contact Info from Search Results

by on January 24, 2023
in News, Computer Safety & Support, Blog, Privacy :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

When you search for yourself on Google, you can usually find your online presence, whether it's your social media profiles, work, or community activities. However, some search results link to pages that share personal information you may want to keep private, like your home address and phone number, or even highly sensitive information, such as your bank account number.

Last year, Google made a form available for you to request the removal of your personal information from Google Search without submitting proof of a threat of harm. It's a straightforward process, but Google has made removal requests even more accessible. Now, you can initiate the request right from within Google Search results. Here's how.

Computer monitor with screenshot showing the Why would you like to remove this result box.

  1. Go to Google.com, and log into your Google account (you'll see your profile picture or initial in the upper right if you're already logged in).
  2. Search for your name in Google
  3. Click or tap on the menu icon (triple dots) to the right of the URL of the search result listing you want to remove. A "More options" box will pop up if the search result can be removed.
    Screenshot of Google search results with the menu triple dots circled
  4. Select "Remove result."
  5. Under "Why would you like to remove this result?" choose "It shows my personal contact info." (If you select one of the other options, you'll be sent to a page that explains the supporting documentation you need and a link to the form to fill out the request.)
    Screenshot of Google Search results showing the Would you like to remove this result? popup with the options: It shows my personal contact info, it shows my contact info with an intent to harm me, it shows other personal info, contains illegal info, outdates.
  6. Select "Continue" twice, and your request will be sent to Google.

Google identifies specific types of personally identifiable information that you can request to be removed from search:

  • Confidential government identification numbers, like your Social Security Number
  • Bank account and credit card numbers
  • Images of handwritten signatures
  • Images of ID docs
  • Highly personal, restricted, and official records, like medical records
  • Personal contact info (physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses)
  • Confidential login credentials

If Google approves your request, you will receive an email confirmation. You will either be informed that the URL will be blocked from appearing in all queries or just those that include your name or identifying information. Typically, pages will continue to appear "when the policy violating information on a page is accompanied by content that is of public interest or has content about other individuals," according to Google. So, for example, directory listing pages won't appear in search results if someone searches for your name, but it will appear if someone searches for another name that is listed on the page.

Preventing URLs from appearing on Google does not remove the webpage from the original site. For instance, you need to go directly to the source if you want to remove yourself from people search directories. And a person could use another search engine, like Bing or DuckDuckGo. However, last year, Google claimed 92.58 percent of the search engine market share worldwide, according to StatCounter, so it's a giant first step.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, monitor image via Smartmockups]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.