Microsoft’s Free VPN Ends Soon – Here’s How to Stay Protected

Microsoft is discontinuing its free VPN service built into Windows Defender at the end of this month, removing an easy, built-in option for people who want to add an extra layer of privacy while browsing. If you’ve been relying on this feature as part of your Microsoft 365 subscription, it’s time to start looking for an alternative.

Even though Microsoft is ending its Defender VPN, having a reliable VPN is still one of the best ways to protect your online activity, especially if you frequently use public WiFi networks. A good VPN encrypts your internet traffic, prevents websites and ISPs from tracking your browsing, and can even help you access geo-restricted content while traveling.

I've been testing and using VPNs for years, and there are several features that I look for before I feel comfortable recommending a VPN. Here's what you should consider.

Speed: Opt for a VPN that lets you choose between OpenVPN and WireGuard protocol. WireGuard provides higher speeds and efficiency for everyday activities like streaming or browsing. However, in countries with heavy internet surveillance, OpenVPN is considered more secure and better at bypassing censorship to give you access to the sites you want to visit.

Privacy: A strict no-logs policy is essential, meaning the VPN doesn't store records of your online activities. Look for providers that have undergone independent third-party security audits to verify their privacy claims.

Security Features: Features like a kill switch, which prevents data exposure if the VPN connection drops, and multi-hop functionality, which routes your traffic through multiple servers for added encryption, enhance your security.

Server Network: A broad network of servers allows for better access to global content and provides options to switch servers if one becomes overloaded.

Ease of Use: An intuitive interface ensures that both beginners and experienced users can navigate the VPN settings without hassle.

Pricing: Consider the cost of the VPN and whether it offers good value for the features provided. Many VPNs offer discounts for long-term plans as well as money-back guarantees.

My Recommended VPNs

The following picks are VPNs I’ve used for years. In making my decisions, I also consulted my team at Techlicious, who regularly use VPNs to confirm site accessibility in different regions and to test VPN features and performance. From speed to privacy and security to usability, I highly recommend each of the following VPNs.

NordVPN: the best overall VPN

NordVPN delivers fast, stable, and secure connections, making it an excellent choice, especially if you can’t afford VPN downtime. It has over 7,000 servers in 118 countries, providing extensive global coverage. And it's fast: In Cybernews testing, NordVPN consistently ranked first for both download and upload speeds.

For security, NordVPN has a third-party audited strict no-logs policy and a customizable kill switch that can either cut off internet access entirely or for specific apps. It also supports double-hop for added privacy. Split tunneling gives you flexibility by letting you choose which apps use the VPN and which don’t. If you don’t need the VPN all the time, you can pause your connection for 5, 15, or 60 minutes instead of turning it off completely.

NordVPN offers two static IP options: you can select a specific server in a city at no extra charge or pay $3.69 per month for a dedicated static IP. The service supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, giving plenty of connections for families looking for reliable VPN protection across multiple devices. While many of us have more than 10 internet-connected devices in our household, usually there aren't 10 actively on the internet that need to use a VPN.

Pricing: Starts at $3.39/month for a two-year plan on ;NordVPN.com

Surfshark: the best VPN for most people

Surfshark delivers fast connection speeds, strong security features, and an affordable price, making it my top VPN pick. In Cybernews performance testing, it consistently ranked first or second, with download speeds around 500Mbps—fast enough for 4K streaming and everyday internet use—while upload speeds hit 600Mbps. With more than 3,200 servers in 100 countries, you can pick your connection location, including specific cities in some regions.

For security, Surfshark has a strict no-logs policy that has been third-party audited. A built-in kill switch cuts off internet access if the VPN disconnects, preventing data leaks. Unlike NordVPN, Surfshark doesn’t let you select which apps stay connected if the VPN drops, but it does offer multi-hop for extra privacy. Its split-tunneling feature, Whitelister, lets you choose which apps or websites use the VPN or bypass it, making it easy to access work servers or streaming services without turning the VPN off.

If you prefer a consistent connection, you can choose a static IP from one of 36 servers worldwide, or pay $3.75 per month for a dedicated static IP. And with unlimited simultaneous connections, you don’t have to worry about how many devices are running Surfshark at once.

Pricing: Starts at $2.19/month for a two-year plan on Surfshark.com

ProtonVPN: the best free VPN

For a free service, Proton VPN delivers a solid, no-cost VPN experience from a trustworthy provider. Unlike many free VPNs, it has a strict no-logs policy that has been independently audited, giving you confidence that your data isn’t being tracked. It’s also backed by a well-established company with a strong reputation for security, making it one of the few free VPNs I feel comfortable recommending.

Free-tier customers get unlimited access to 288 servers in five countries for one device, which should be enough for most people. While Proton VPN’s paid version matches NordVPN and Surfshark in speed tests, the free servers tend to be more crowded, so performance can vary. Still, in my testing, I was able to stream Netflix on my laptop without issues, and most people shouldn’t notice slowdowns for general browsing.

Proton VPN includes a configurable kill switch that can be always-on or activated per session, cutting off internet access if the VPN disconnects. However, the free version doesn’t include multi-hop for extra security.

Pricing: Free plan available on ProtonVPN.com ($4.99/month for the paid features)

[Image credit: Techlicious/Midjourney]