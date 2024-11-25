Why You Need a VPN for Safe Holiday Travel

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As holiday travel season approaches, many of us will be traveling to visit family and friends, often relying on public WiFi networks in airports, hotels, and coffee shops. While convenient, public WiFi can expose your personal information to potential threats, making it crucial to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN encrypts your data, keeping your online activity safe and private no matter where you connect.

The risks of public WiFi networks

Public WiFi networks are a goldmine for cybercriminals. Without encryption, these networks allow attackers to intercept your internet traffic through "man-in-the-middle" attacks, giving them access to sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers, and emails. Even worse, hackers can set up fake WiFi hotspots that look legitimate, tricking users into connecting and unknowingly exposing their data. A VPN protects you from these risks by encrypting your connection, ensuring that your private information remains safe even on unsecured networks.

Protecting your privacy at friends’ and family’s homes

Even when using WiFi at trusted locations like a relative’s home, your browsing activity may still be visible to the network owner or the internet service provider. This means that your online activity isn’t as private as you might think. VPNs solves this issue by encrypting your connection and concealing your browsing history, ensuring that your online actions remain private, regardless of where you connect.

Why We Recommend Surfshark

At Techlicious, we’ve independently evaluated numerous VPN services, and Surfshark consistently stands out for its robust security, intuitive interface, and great value. This is why we named Surfshark a Techlicious Top Pick.

Take advantage of Surfshark’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

If you’ve been considering a VPN, now is the perfect time to act. Surfshark is offering an incredible deal this week: two-year subscriptions start at just $1.99 per month, an 87% discount, and include an additional four months free. It’s a limited-time offer that ensures you can protect your privacy without breaking the bank.

Get the Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal

