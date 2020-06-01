Make Important Email Standout in Outlook with Color Coding

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

To make sure emails from important contacts stand out and do not go unnoticed, you can set up a rule that makes the email appear in a specific color or a specific size and type of font. For example, you can make emails from your boss appear in a larger font or have emails from family members all appear in red. To set up the way emails are displayed for Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2019, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2010 and Outlook 2007:

For Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2019 and Outlook 2016:

Go to the View tab Select View Settings

Choose Conditional Formatting

Click Add Name your rule Click on Font

Pick a color, style and size and click OK

Click on Condition

Type in the email address of the sender or senders you want to highlight. For multiple people, separate the email addresses with a semicolon. And, if you all emails from a particular company with a unique domain name, you can use the "@" domainname.com. For example, Techlicious would be: @techlicious.com



Here's how email will appear if you assign red to a contact.

If you want to apply this color coding to all of your email folders, go to:

View Change Views Apply Current View to Other Mail Folders. Select the folders where you want the conditional formatting. There's a box at the bottom that lets you choose to "Apply view to subfolders" so you'll be covered if you create new subfolders.

For Outlook 2010:

Go to the View tab

Select View Settings

Choose Conditional Formatting

Click Add Name your rule Click on Font and pick a color, style and size and click OK

Click on Condition

Type in the email address of the sender or senders you want to highlight. For multiple people, separate the emaill addresses with a semicolon.

For Outlook 2007:

Go to the Tools menu Select Organize, Using Colors Then choose specific colors for emails from specific people More advanced automatic settings for applying font type and size to emails can be added by selecting Automatic Formatting in the top right corner of the Using Colors screen Click “Add” to create more rules

When you're finished creating your rule, important email will stand out.

Updated on 6/1/2020

[Image credit: important email concept via BigStockPhoto]