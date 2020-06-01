Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Use It

author photo

Make Important Email Standout in Outlook with Color Coding

by on June 01, 2020
in Computers and Software, Software & Games, Productivity, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101 :: 42 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

To make sure emails from important contacts stand out and do not go unnoticed, you can set up a rule that makes the email appear in a specific color or a specific size and type of font. For example, you can make emails from your boss appear in a larger font or have emails from family members all appear in red. To set up the way emails are displayed for Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2019, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2010 and Outlook 2007:

For Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2019 and Outlook 2016:

  1. Go to the View tab
  2. Select View Settings
    Outlook View tab
  3. Choose Conditional Formatting
    Outlook 2016 Conditional Formatting
  4. Click Add
  5. Name your rule
  6. Click on Font
    Conditional Formatting
  7. Pick a color, style and size and click OK
    Outlook Font selection
  8. Click on Condition
    Outlook Condition
  9. Type in the email address of the sender or senders you want to highlight. For multiple people, separate the email addresses with a semicolon. And, if you all emails from a particular company with a unique domain name, you can use the "@" domainname.com. For example, Techlicious would be: @techlicious.com
    Outlook 2016 conditional formatting: from Techlicious

Here's how email will appear if you assign red to a contact.

Outlook Color Coding

If you want to apply this color coding to all of your email folders, go to: 

  1. View
  2. Change Views
  3. Apply Current View to Other Mail Folders.
  4. Select the folders where you want the conditional formatting. There's a box at the bottom that lets you choose to "Apply view to subfolders" so you'll be covered if you create new subfolders.

Outlook 2019 apply view to other email folders

For Outlook 2010:

  1. Go to the View tab
    Outlook View tab
  2. Select View Settings
    Outlook Conditional Formatting
  3. Choose Conditional Formatting
    Conditional Formatting
  4. Click Add
  5. Name your rule
  6. Click on Font and pick a color, style and size and click OK
    Outlook Font selection
  7. Click on Condition
    Outlook Condition
  8. Type in the email address of the sender or senders you want to highlight. For multiple people, separate the emaill addresses with a semicolon.

AnchorFor Outlook 2007:

  1. Go to the Tools menu outlook tools menu
  2. Select Organize, Using Colors
  3. Then choose specific colors for emails from specific people
  4. More advanced automatic settings for applying font type and size to emails can be added by selecting Automatic Formatting in the top right corner of the Using Colors screen
  5. Click “Add” to create more rules

When you're finished creating your rule, important email will stand out.

Updated on 6/1/2020

[Image credit: important email concept via BigStockPhoto]



Discussion loading

gravatar

Given that macs make up

From James Eliot on January 18, 2011 :: 12:15 pm

Given that macs make up the majority of computers for early adopters, and an even higher percentage for female early tech adopters, you might note that the color coding of email works easily in Mac Mail as well. 

Merely go to Mail > Preferences > Rules and add a rule that assigns a color to specific senders as you designate.
Keep up the good work.  By the way, I really liked the daily coverage of CES.

Reply

gravatar

Macs do not appear to have this feature under rules

From Paco V. on February 12, 2012 :: 3:12 am

Outlook from mac does not appear to have an option to modify colors, nor modify fonts under rule actions.

I have not been able to “merely” go to Mail > Preferences > Rules and add a rule that assigns a color to senders, recipients, etc…

Are there extra steps or commands that might be missing?

-PV

Reply

gravatar

Thanks!

From Cynthia Tews on September 30, 2014 :: 3:12 pm

Outlook is so unintuitive, I could not for the life of me figure out how to color code. Your article was the only thing that helped me!

Reply

gravatar

Awesome, thanks....

From Cynthia H on April 01, 2016 :: 12:38 pm

great instructions…made this task very easy! Thanks

Reply

gravatar

How do I send color coded email ?

From Jacob T on July 14, 2016 :: 11:28 pm

I occasionally get an email in Outlook that stands out by its red color, as opposed to all the emails in the list that are plain black.  How can I send an email that will show up on the receivers side in red color ?

Reply

avatar

Color is controlled by the receiver, not the sender.

From Josh Kirschner on July 15, 2016 :: 9:44 am

The color coding in Outlook is controlled by the receiver of the messages (based on their Outlook settings), not the sender. If you are seeing messages in red, it may because they were sent as “high priority”. You can check your own Outlook settings to see which messages default to red on your end and, perhaps, your recipient will have it set up the same way. Also, this only applies to Outlook. If the person is reading those messages on a mobile device or via the web (e.g., Google Mail), settings will be different.

Reply

gravatar

Still not working :(

From Jill on January 31, 2017 :: 12:00 pm

I went through all these steps and even rebooted my system and the color code rule is not working. Any additional tips? Should I select Reset View to make the change occur?

Reply

avatar

I just went through the

From Suzanne Kantra on February 23, 2017 :: 6:08 pm

I just went through the process again with Outlook 2016 and it works the same. Just make sure you click “ok” on all of the boxes.

Reply

gravatar

Mark emails without using a rule

From Yunus on October 30, 2017 :: 3:14 am

In Outlook2010 I want to select random emails to be different colours so I can go back to them later. How can I do that? And can I then filter based on colour?

Reply

gravatar

You can

From jatinkg on April 12, 2017 :: 6:03 am

You can effectively do it using ‘Change View settings’ button from View menu. Bingo!

Reply

gravatar

Can you tell us these same steps if you're using Outlook 2016 for Mac?

From Liz on June 02, 2017 :: 8:44 am

Our company is mostly PCs so these instructions will work for them, but we have 6 Mac users and these directions don’t work for the Outlook 2016 for Mac.  Can you write up directions for that?  Thanks!

Reply

gravatar

Phone View

From J on June 29, 2017 :: 12:43 pm

I was wondering if there is any way to get the color coding to show up on the Iphone app view??

Reply

gravatar

I want a manual setting

From Patrick on July 05, 2017 :: 11:43 am

Is there a way that I can decide? If I get 15 emails from the same person and only 1 is important enough to be flagged, that’s the only one I want highlighted, bold, Arial, with a 16 pt font size, can I make a menu item to do so?

Reply

gravatar

filters

From Mary on July 25, 2017 :: 10:02 am

I tried to follow the directions.  On the advanced View Settings: Compact dialog box, I choose conditional formatting; I then identify a few people I want to receive in a different color, hit ok.  their names appear in the Filter section of the dialog box.  I want to add more names but will they all appear?  Your screen shot just says “advanced” in the filter section.

thanks

Reply

gravatar

add on to previous message

From Mary on July 25, 2017 :: 10:05 am

and I just had to clear everything I did in previous message as my inbox disappeared.  I guess what I did was to only have emails from certain people appear. 

so, I am missing something.

Reply

gravatar

Worked for me!

From KJS on August 02, 2017 :: 12:44 pm

THANK YOU!!!

Reply

gravatar

Issues with priority

From Victor on February 13, 2018 :: 11:59 pm

I’m having issues prioritizing rules that may overlap. For instance, I have the default “unread messages” rule set to have the font in red. However, I also have a rule for messages sent only to me (and CC: and BCC: being set to “empty”) to be green.

So, when I receive an email sent only to me but it’s unread, it defaults to green. I want unread messages to first prioritize to red (even if only sent to me). I can’t seem to select the “move up” or “move down” buttons (they are greyed out- is it possible these have been deliberately restricted?).

Reply

avatar

There are a few rules

From Suzanne Kantra on March 13, 2018 :: 9:19 am

There are a few rules at the top of the list in the “Conditional Formatting” section that you can’t move. If you uncheck the default “Unread Messages” rule and then add your own new rules. You can reorder rules that you create. Here’s the order that worked for me:

1. Unread Messages from specific person 1 (make sure you go to the “more choices” tab and check off “Only items that are:” and make it “unread”)
2. Messages from specific person 1 (do not go to the “more choices” tab and select anything for “Only items that are:”)
3. Unread Messages (the new one I created)

Reply

add the name of the person as well

From Karen CN on February 27, 2018 :: 10:07 pm

Hi, this is a real late response. I was struggling with mine as well and then I read that after the email, you must place semi colon and the first and last name…
.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address); john doe
that did the trick for me!

Reply

gravatar

can only get one email address to work

From Tina Abbott on March 09, 2018 :: 6:06 am

When i add additional rules for another email and colour it does not do it.

Reply

avatar

There are a few rules

From Suzanne Kantra on March 13, 2018 :: 9:43 am

Adding Rules for Multiple People:
There are a few rules at the top of the list in the “Conditional Formatting” section that you can’t move. If you uncheck the default “Unread Messages” rule and then add your own new rules. You can reorder rules that you create. Here’s the order that worked for me:

1. Unread Messages from specific person 1 (make sure you go to the “more choices” tab and check off “Only items that are:” and make it “unread”)
2. Messages from specific person 1 (do not go to the “more choices” tab and select anything for “Only items that are:”)
3. Unread Messages from specific person 2 (make sure you go to the “more choices” tab and check off “Only items that are:” and make it “unread”)
4. Messages from specific person 2 (do not go to the “more choices” tab and select anything for “Only items that are:”)

[add rules in pairs like the above, with the unread rule first and the general rule second.]

5. Only at the very end, add a rule that you create for Unread Messages.

Reply

gravatar

Color coding sent messages

From Catherine on March 15, 2018 :: 8:04 pm

Thanks for the info.
I am trying to colour code messages that I have sent to specific people but just can’t get it to work. I have successfully colour coded messages from specific people with various colours.
Is this what the Sent To field is for?
Also, how do I make it colour code emails to multiple people at the same domain address? I have done this successfully for emails from a domain.
Thanks for your help

Reply

avatar

Color coding sent mail items

From Suzanne Kantra on March 16, 2018 :: 1:11 pm

To color code sent mail items, you should select your sent mail folder, then go to View > View Settings > Conditional formatting. And then you are correct in that you should put the email address or domain in the “Sent to” field.

To color code for everyone at a specific domain, use the “@” before the domain. So for Techlicious, it would look like this:

@techlicious.com

otherwise, include the full email and separate recipients by a comma.

Reply

gravatar

How to Apply to all folders

From Paul on June 29, 2018 :: 5:41 pm

Hello,

I noticed that the color coding will only apply to the Main Inbox folder. How do I make it so that automatically applies to the sub-folder inboxes, I create, as well?

Reply

gravatar

Color coding in Outlook

From Chandra Shekhar on November 30, 2018 :: 4:11 pm

Thanks for the simple steps with screenshots. It works just fine.

Reply

gravatar

Thanks

From Raj on December 12, 2018 :: 11:41 am

This helped. TY

Reply

gravatar

Great,

From MD40 on February 14, 2019 :: 2:33 am

Thank you for the tutorial on this subject. This was saved my time.

Reply

gravatar

Amazing

From Guy on February 26, 2019 :: 10:26 am

Thank you for the simplicity, my workplace will be much easier the handle from now on

Reply

gravatar

How do I keep a custom color After messages are READ?

From Steve S on March 20, 2019 :: 10:27 am

Thank you! One question - the coloring works perfectly. After I read a message, the color goes back to standard/whatever it was before, and I lose the highlight on the sender’s message, but would like for it to remain. How do I set that condition? Thanks for the clear steps by the way in this document. Have a great day.

Reply

gravatar

disregard my question

From Steve S on March 20, 2019 :: 10:37 am

As an update; I found the answer to my own question just now, uncovered a conflicting rule on “Read” messages. Unchecked it and I’m good. So now my comment is just; THANK YOU!

Reply

avatar

You're welcome!

From Josh Kirschner on March 20, 2019 :: 11:11 am

Happy you found the advice useful.

Reply

gravatar

Conditional formatting for emails sent from and to my boss email

From zhu on May 03, 2019 :: 11:45 am

From this guide, I learnt how to set up conditional formatting for emails sent from my boss.

However, as I get emails sent to my boss with me in the CC list, how do I color code emails that is sent to him? And sometimes it may not only be his email statated in the ‘To’ box but containing several other recipients too.

In this case, will setting up two rules work? I tried it, but it does not work when say an email is sent to my boss and another person. It will not color code this email.

Reply

gravatar

color coding file folders

From Jennifer Nickerson on August 01, 2019 :: 10:55 am

I wish that I could color code my file folders. I use them extensively to save emails and it would be a lot easier to drag emails to the correct file folder if the folders were different colors, even if they had to repeat a few colors, it would visually be easier to find.

Reply

gravatar

color coding file folders

From Carole on September 26, 2019 :: 9:54 am

try folderico.com

Reply

gravatar

Folderco.com

From Jennifer Nickerson on September 26, 2019 :: 10:20 am

Thank you Carole. This looks like a good program but it doesn’t seem to work within Outlook.

I know I can color code different senders in Outlook but I would like to be color coding my subject folders.

Reply

gravatar

cant add anymore names to conditional formatting

From carole on August 06, 2019 :: 9:19 am

when i go in to try to add a name, there is no untitled box. help!!

Reply

gravatar

Limit as to how many conditional rules can be set

From Dawn on September 26, 2019 :: 9:48 am

Is there a limit as to how many conditional formatting rules (ie. assign colors to incoming emails) that you can add in Outlook 2007 or Outlook 365?

Reply

gravatar

Limit as to how many conditional rules can be set

From Carole on September 26, 2019 :: 9:56 am

Dawn, i have the same issue, if you find a solution please email and will do the same.

Reply

avatar

Size limited to 64kb

From Josh Kirschner on September 26, 2019 :: 10:36 am

Outlook doesn’t have a set limit to the number of rules but, by default, the size limit of the rules in the mailbox is 64kb. This will probably translate into approximately 100 conditional formatting rules, but will vary based on the complexity of your specific rule set. For more info, see: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2622933/a-user-cannot-create-new-rules-in-outlook-or-outlook-web-app

If you are in a Microsoft Exchange Server environment, the rules size quota can be customized by the administrator to up to 256kb: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/886616/some-rules-are-disabled-and-you-receive-an-error-message-when-you-try

Reply

gravatar

Colour marking

From Jorunn Wolstad on November 08, 2019 :: 4:51 am

Is it possible to colour mark e-mails, one by one, without making a rule?

Reply

gravatar

My question is not being understood

From Jennifer Nickerson on November 08, 2019 :: 10:24 am

It doesn’t help me to color code emails by who has sent them. I want to be able to color code my folders where I save emails. For instance, my co-worker may send me a grant related email, or an HR related email, or a seminar related email. I would find it much faster and easier to drag an email I want to save, to the red folders and find the grant folder I need to save it in, and another email from the same sender, regarding HR issues to the group of green folders and find the proper folder. All my folders are blue, alphabetical with sub folders and sub sub folders. It is a long complicated but intricately important list and slows me way down finding the initial area where I need to drag the email because ....well it just does. Sooooo, I wish I could color code my folders, not my emails and not by sender but by main subject of the folders I am saving the emails in.

Reply

gravatar

Thank you

From Steve Brueckman on March 28, 2020 :: 6:18 pm

I had been searching for this information for the past 30-60 mins.

Reply

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose