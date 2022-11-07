Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Is Your Spouse Cheating? Tech Clues that Give Them Away

by on November 07, 2022
in Family and Parenting, Computers and Software, Phones and Mobile, Home Safety & Security, Tips & How-Tos :: 17 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Lovers that are engaged in an affair can often be tripped up by the technology they use. In fact, there are many tech clues cheaters leave behind on their phones, computers, and other electronic gadgets that you can look for.

Tech clues to a cheating spouse: The basics

Calls on your spouse's cell phone

Are there numerous calls to numbers you don’t recognize, especially at odd hours of the day or night? You can often determine who owns a particular landline number simply by entering the number into Google search.

Names and numbers you don’t recognize

Chances are your spouse won’t take the risk of entering the full name of the person he or she is cheating with, so look for numbers that are identified merely with initials or a first name. Or, he or she may add a lover’s number to a family member's or friend’s contact entry to mask his or her identity. Also, look for suspicious names in their messaging and video chat apps.

Incriminating text messages and emails

Text messages and emails are the modern means of sending love letters, and your spouse may have kept them on his or her phone for ongoing enjoyment. And be sure to check the "deleted items" or "trash" folder. People frequently let their discarded emails linger for weeks before they're permanently erased.

Also, look for secondary messaging apps like Snapchat that are designed to temporarily share text messages, photos, and videos.

For Facebook Messenger, check to see if they have any Secret Conversations. Your spouse can have two conversations with the same person – one unencrypted and one encrypted.

Voicemail messages

Perhaps your spouse chose to save a couple of the steamy ones for later playback. And if your spouse uses your carrier’s visual voicemail feature, the messages may be backed up online.

Frequent-flier account

Did your spouse purchase an extra ticket with miles, or are there frequent-flier miles for a trip to New York when they were supposed to be in Seattle? You may be able to log in to your spouse's account online if their login info is stored in the browser or password bank; otherwise, check their email for their monthly statement.

Toll pass history

If you use E-ZPass or another toll payment system in your cars, check the online statement. Is there unusual activity showing your spouse driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when they’re supposed to be at work in Westchester?

Location Sharing for Apple device users

If you have a family account to share purchases of music, videos, and apps across your devices, you may also be able to see the location of your other family members' Apple devices with the Find My app. This will include Apple Watch, MacBooks, and iPads, in addition to iPhones. You may not see the device's precise location if "Precise Location" has been turned off for Find My.

Finding an Android device

Screenshot of Google Find My Device showing a map with the phone's location and when it was last seen at that locations.

If your spouse is logged into Google on a family computer, you can simply go to "Google Find My Device" to see the phone's location. Click on the picture in the upper right corner of the Google search page to see which account is logged in. Often, family members don't bother to log out.

Cheating Clues You May Have Overlooked

Apps to hide photos, videos, and other apps

Some apps, such as KeepSafe (free on Google Play) or Vault (free on App Store), let you store photos and videos in a password-protected, encrypted folder on your smartphone. Others, like Hide Photos, Video and App Loc (free on Google Play), will also hide apps. If you find one of these apps and there's no obvious reason why your spouse would need it, that may be cause for suspicion. And if your spouse chose an app with poor security, accessing the contents can be quite easy.

You can remove apps from your home screen on iOS by pressing and holding, selecting "Remove," and then selecting "Remove from Home Screen." But those apps can still be found using the iOS search feature (swipe left until you see a search box with "App Library" at the top and tap in the box to search or scroll through the list of apps).

For Android devices, you’ll want to open the menu in the app drawer, select the menu (the triple dots in the search box), and select “Hide Apps.”

Smartphone's screen time history

Smartphones track how much battery life each app consumes. So if your spouse is spending more time than usual messaging or if they're spending time using a new app, especially a new messaging app, it may be an indication that they're trying to hide something.

Computer's browsing history, temporary internet files, and download history

If your spouse is supposed to be on a business trip to Seattle but browsing hotels in New York, this is where the browser history can help you out. Also, the browser history may reveal whether they're visiting email sites (e.g., Gmail, Hotmail) where you didn't know they had an account.

In addition to recording your browsing history, your browser stores temporary files. So while your spouse may have deleted the browser history, he or she may have left their temporary internet files. On Chrome, browsers go to chrome://cache/, then hit Ctrl+F and type .jpg or .jpeg or .gif in the search box to find images.

Finally, you can check the browser download history. If it hasn’t been cleared, you can find a list of downloaded files, including those that have been deleted. If a photo has been deleted, you may still be able to find it in the computer’s trash or recycling bin.

Autocomplete for apps and sites

Many apps and services, like Facebook and Google search, will facilitate your searches by auto-filling when you start to type based on what you’ve already searched for or showing you a list of recent searches. Try selecting the search bar or start typing to see what pops up.

Location history

Many people use navigation apps for directions, which means location-based services are turned on. In turn, that means a person’s smartphone may have captured their location data on an ongoing basis.

For Android users signed into their Google account, the information is captured in Google Timeline, which can be accessed within the Google Maps app (tap the profile icon) or online at https://www.google.com/maps/ (select the menu icon, the triple bars in the search box). Google reminds people every month that it's collecting location data, so a person wanting to hide their activities could go back and delete their location history. Even if you have location data turned on.

Screenshot of Google Timeline for August 2021 showing a map with red dots on locations visited and a menu at the bottom that shows trips.

For iPhone users, there is another stash of location information. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and then scroll down to System Services > Significant Locations. There you can see a map and list of the most frequently visited places as well as the times the locations were visited.

A second cell phone or SIM card

If your spouse is clever, he or she will use a second cell phone – or just a second SIM card – to communicate with his or her lover. However, people slip up occasionally. If your spouse calls you from a cell phone number you don’t recognize, that may be cause for suspicion. Try calling the other number when your spouse is home and see how they react. If you happen to find an extra SIM card, stick it in a phone and see what phone numbers are stored on it.

File backup services

Cloud-based storage services are great for ensuring you don’t lose files and photos. They are also the perfect place to search for files your spouse thinks have been deleted. That’s because many services will let you undelete files that have been deleted on a computer or phone. For instance, on Dropbox, you select the trash can to show deleted files and then restore them to view them.

Screenshot of Dropbox app showing the Deleted Files tab, a list of deleted files and when they were deleted and the option to search for a deleted file by date, by folder, and by the person that deleted the file.

There may be more photos than you think because many people use their file backup service to automatically back up their photos with their phones. Look for a folder called “camera uploads” or something similar that the backup service creates to store copies of photos and videos.

Previous destinations in your spouse’s navigation app or nav system

Practically every nav system has a list of previous destinations. If the No-Tell Motel off the Jersey Turnpike is on there and your spouse doesn’t work in the hospitality business, that’s a sign something may be up.

Vehicle concierge services

Services like OnStar are designed to send help when you need it. Many also enable you to view your car's location at any time.

Smart locks

Smart locks keep a record of every time a digital key is used to lock or unlock the door. You can check the log for unexplained absences or stops back home.

A word of caution

Before engaging in any electronic snooping, be aware that there are strong federal and state electronic eavesdropping and hacking laws in place to protect our privacy. It would be wise to consult with an attorney to ensure you don't engage in any activities that violate the law – if you end up in a nasty divorce, being charged with spying crimes is not a good position to be in.

Updated on 11/7/2022 with new recommendations and screenshots.

[Image credit: suspicious woman via BigStockPhoto]



Discussion loading

Please help my husband is

From Annika Anderson on August 23, 2018 :: 12:57 am

Please help my husband is cheating on me and has kids outside our marriage.

Reply

Got an amazing help from Phonehackwizzard

From Steve Daniels 36 on May 03, 2022 :: 10:06 am

Looking back on how hard I fought to make our marriage work out after ignoring many red flag of my spouse’s cheating ways. I got to realize recently he’s been clingy to his phone, stay away from the house for days without a tangible reason of being away from home. This and many more got me curious to know what he has been up to lately but however I tried still no avail until I was referred to a PI who assisted me to recover proofs and evidence which he could not deny. This helped me through our divorce process cause I can not continue with a liar and cheater, this PI is the best you can write on gmail

Reply

Lori

From Lori Lawler on September 27, 2018 :: 7:20 pm

need to see the text messages on my husband who is cheating

Reply

Husband cheating

From SHARON MOHAN on September 06, 2021 :: 4:46 am

He uses encoded or embedded msgs, pictures n about 15 different email addresses. I see Boolean bounce msprv picture emails…Deamon a some email from spur can be forwarded. N the best part he use %$#@ n Xcel. I see the imprints bit cannt locate the msgs

Reply

Tons of PDF nonsense

From Wife is lying on September 25, 2021 :: 7:47 am

I know that my wife has cheated or was working her way to doing it…she has been using 10digit.us to try and scrub her internet foot print. She had Facebook that’s hidden instagram picasa Pinterest she is on quora google slides..it’s endless..please tell me who to call or how I can catch her. It pisses me off! She says it’s my imagination and I KNOW she is lying to me. I need the help!

Reply

Same boat

From Craig on March 29, 2022 :: 3:34 am

I’m in the same boat, that’s when you cross the line of evil, telling me I’m the crazy one lying straight to my face messing with your head. My girl sane thing with all the sights and the worst part is she’s got my IP blocked (which these pork sites offer to their entertainers) so I’m constantly 404 and redirected

Reply

404 and redirected?

From Tammie on April 28, 2022 :: 2:24 pm

What is that and what does it mean?
Im determined to find all the info I can on my cheater but it seems I hit walls at every corner.  I’ve seen 404 and redirected before but didn’t think anything about it.  Please fill me in.
Also if you have any tips on where to look on an iPhone I’d apply it

Got Best help 4rm Hacknetcyberprofessor10

From Amanda on May 01, 2022 :: 8:44 pm

Having to see countless suspicious act , with the fact that I choose to ignore most so I don’t be the problem in our marriage , my guts couldn’t stop asking me to be brave and see what’s going on rather than dying in silence , too much on his phone , I confronted him and he denied but keep hiding stuffs including his phone and doesn’t even leave it for a minute . I took a bold step to contact an expert and it helped my divorce cause I got real evidence right on my phone from messages to pictures and videos … emotionally down , I’m trying to leave life on my own right now and do what I can for my kids . The above name helped me contact though Gmail .

Cheating wife

From Jaysynn on October 09, 2021 :: 12:15 am

I can’t afford the apps to catch her but I know of hotels she’s been at and residence how or what do I do to get solid proof

Reply

This is what I did

From Mine is too on February 07, 2022 :: 12:47 am

If you know a date, say you want to get receipts to surprise your wife with a scrapbook for your valentines “wedding anniversary ” you’ll have to message the general manager but they are usually soft hearted and want to help make a special moment that may lead to another stay. Worked for me give it a go.

Reply

How can an ex add

From Connie Matthews on March 06, 2022 :: 12:32 am

How can an ex add music to my iPhone without my permission or knowledge.  Am I hacked and how do I fix it?  He does not have any access to my phone.

Reply

Hacknetcyberprofessor10

From Karia on March 23, 2022 :: 10:01 pm

I got help from Bryan Harley (hackbyharley ) type the name in the bracket @ gmail and send a message from the gmail app and you’ll receive a response , this is the best cyber security expert , did a perfect job for me .

Reply

Did my wife cheat on me?

From ZACH on March 14, 2022 :: 8:56 pm

I don’t like my wife’s family. They are odd around me and I get the vibe they’ve been hiding something. My wife has a problem she thinks I don’t know about. I think she was with another man far more than what she let on when we were apart.

Reply

Old saying blood is thicker

From J. Watson on April 07, 2022 :: 2:24 am

Zach, you know the old saying that blood is thicker than water right? My wife and i just passed 24yrs of being married March of 2022 and i STILL feel the way you feel because her “biblical” mamma and daddy hid it from me for a while (the one time that i know of anyway) and now, even after knowing them for almost 30yrs, i do not trust them (mainly her mom)when it comes to my wife and her doings because i feel like they will cover for her no matter what and i 1st learned about my wifes little chit-chat and seeing situation over 15yrs ago, i just put on a smile in front of them and stay respectful because i the truth will ALWAYS come out so just try to hold your composure and do what you think is right, you will rest well at night no matter what. Good luck

Reply

How would I have known

From Karia on March 19, 2022 :: 7:13 pm

How would I have known if not for the help of hackbyharley on gmail who helped me find out my partners cheating with a remote access on his phone , I can’t believe I had access , he’s been hiding a lot from me for over 2 years and has been meeting this lady from work claims just his colleague . Thanks Bryan for your service and enthusiasm .

Reply

Phonehackwizzard got it done

From Tee max on May 05, 2022 :: 7:31 am

It is noteworthy to always check for changes in behavior or attitude of your partner at home to be able to satisfy your curiosity at any point in time. There were many instances and warning signs that my partner has been seeing someone else but I turned deaf ears to them not until recently we were on the bed gisting and suddenly a text popped up and my gf ran to the rest room to reply the texts. I was worried and never imagine my partner might be keeping something away from me, I came on here to find a solution to my plight and I got help from above on gmaill by accessing her phone to see her flirtatious act.

Reply

Fundrestorer.com rescued me

From Annabella Davies on May 06, 2022 :: 4:08 pm

Sad how people tends to deceive their significant other in an affair and feel they will get away with such act what an effrontery? I writing this from the bottom of my heart and how glad I am to find a way out of a messy affair. I love my partner never could have imagined he can hurt me not to talk of seeing another woman downtown cause I never doubted him I know every relationship needs a bedrock on trust. However I became worried about his attitude when he began to nag and scold me each time get something done it seems not right I started getting worried on how to know what’s going on with him that was how I got to figure out through above that he’s been going out with other women. This got me depressed for months cause I really loved him but no way there’s no benefit staying with a cheater you will only tend to get infected with diseases. Immediately I filed for a divorce and that was the end this info derived help me through the divorce proceedings

Reply

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.