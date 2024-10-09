My Favorite Prime Day Deals on Tablets, Laptops, and WiFi Gear

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon Prime Day has brought a flood of discounts, but I've sorted through the noise to highlight the deals that are truly worth your time. These are my personal favorites—tech that I’d recommend to friends and family for their value and features. Whether you’re in the market for a tablet that can double as a laptop, a sleek new laptop, or a way to boost your home WiFi, these picks deliver great performance at even better prices.

Here’s why each one made the cut and what makes them stand out.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Tablets

11” Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Bundle: $244 (39% off)

This bundle transforms the Fire Max 11 into a versatile device that functions as both a laptop and a tablet, making it a great value for anyone looking for an affordable, multi-purpose option. The bundle includes essential accessories like a keyboard and stylus, expanding the tablet’s functionality for work or play.

10.9" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (256 GB): $354 (21% off)

The 2023 Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a premium design with the S Pen included, at a more budget-friendly price. It delivers the same sleek build and capabilities as the flagship Tab S9 series, making it an excellent choice for those who want high-end features without the high-end price tag.

11” Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $683 (26% off)

This is Samsung's flagship tablet from last year, and it's at its lowest price yet. The performance and display quality make it an appealing choice, especially since the upgrades in the newer model aren't significant enough to justify the price difference.

Laptops

13.8” Microsoft Surface (2024) Copilot+ PC: $1,699 (15% off)

Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PCs come with integrated AI features, offering enhanced productivity tools for tasks like summarizing content, generating reports, and organizing data. As one of the newest models, this discount is a rare opportunity to get a top-tier device that combines performance with the latest AI capabilities.

14” Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro: $1,169 (19% off)

This premium laptop is known for its stunning OLED display, sleek build, and lightweight design at just 2.64 pounds. It’s a high-end device that’s ideal for professionals looking for a stylish yet powerful notebook that’s easy to carry around.

16” Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop: $509 (15% off)

Designed for cloud gaming, this Chromebook features an RGB backlit keyboard and highlighted WASD keys. Despite its gaming-centric design, it’s surprisingly slim and light, making it a great value for anyone seeking a portable device that can handle both gaming and productivity tasks.

WiFi networking gear

Amazon eero Max 7: Starting at $449 (25% off)

If you’re looking to upgrade to WiFi 7, this is the time. The eero Max 7 offers faster speeds and better range, perfect for future-proofing your home network. As an avid user of eero systems, I can vouch for their reliability and ease of use.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh WiFi Router (newest model): Starting at $159 (36% off)

This router is a great choice for most homes, offering the latest WiFi 6E speeds at a more affordable price than WiFi 7 models. It delivers robust performance for streaming, gaming, and handling multiple devices without breaking the bank.

TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Range Extender: $85 (29% off)

Struggling to get a signal in your basement or garage? This WiFi 6 range extender provides a strong, reliable connection for hard-to-reach areas, making it a practical solution for extending your WiFi coverage.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: $22 (54% off)

This budget-friendly WiFi extender is perfect for reaching smart home devices that don’t require a ton of bandwidth. At this low price, it's a steal for improving your home's network without spending a lot.

