iPhone's New Repair Mode Lets You Keep Find My Turned On

by Hemant Saxena on May 03, 2024

When you bring your iPhone in for repair, you have to turn off Find My, which cuts you off from tracking your phone and remotely erasing it. It also turns off Activation Lock, which is the key to preventing thieves from activating your phone with a new Apple ID. When iOS 17.5 rolls out later this month, that will change with a new security feature called "Repair Mode," which will let you leave your 'Find My' setting switched on even when your phone is being fixed.

In addition to the security concerns around turning off Find My, it's become more challenging to turn off Find My due to the recent rollout of Stolen Device Protection. With Stolen Device Protection turned on, you have to be in a "common location," like your home or office, or there's a one-hour wait time. So if you forget to turn off Find My, you'll be stuck at the repair shop until the wait time is up.

When Repair Mode rolls out later this month, you can access it in the Find My app. You'll need to enter your Apple ID password to confirm your identity and then your phone will show up as "Ready for Repair." Otherwise, it will continue to function normally. Note that your iPhone needs to be online and trackable through Find My for Repair Mode to work.

While Repair Mode enhances security, it's still important to be cautious when getting your phone fixed. I recommend turning on Stolen Device Protection if you haven't already enabled it. This feature prevents others from accessing your Safari passwords and payment information or transferring money from your Apple Cash. Also, back up your data and research the repair shop. If you are particularly concerned about the privacy of your data, consider erasing and restoring it after the repair, though I wouldn't recommend it for most people.

