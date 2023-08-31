Verizon Aims to Reduce Spam Texts with Free New Text Blocking Feature

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you use a cellphone, you know how persistent and annoying spam text messages can be, and it’s getting worse. The FCC has noted a sharp increase in complaints about unwanted text messages: consumer complaints jumped from 5,700 in 2019 to 15,300 in 2021. Not only are spam texts a nuisance, they also pose a risk to your privacy and even lead to identity theft. To combat this growing problem, Verizon has introduced a free new tool to block spam.

Verizon’s new tool won’t block all spam texts; it eliminates email-to-text messages – texts originating from an email address instead of a phone number. According to Verizon, more than 80% of these email-to-text messages are spam. (Check out our story How to Stop Spam Text Messages for additional blocking options.)

The spam text-blocking tool is exceptionally easy to use:

To start blocking messages, send “OFF” to 4040.

If you aren’t sure if the tool is enabled, text “STATUS” to 4040.

And to turn email-to-text messages back on, text “ON” to 4040.

While most email-to-text messages are spam, some businesses still use email-to-text to distribute information to customers. If you know a business that uses this method or have a friend who contacts your phone via email, you may want to keep the tool turned off. For all other users, we recommend enabling Verizon’s tool to enjoy a decrease in annoying spam text messages.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, image of phone in hand via Smartmockups]

Julia Liebell-McLean is a freelance writer interested in all things tech, especially tech start-ups. An experienced writer, editor, and writing tutor, she enjoys knitting, reading, and cooking in her spare time.