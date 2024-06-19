Tech Made Simple

How to Sign a Document on Your Phone or Computer

by Elizabeth Harper on June 19, 2024

Tired of printing, signing and then scanning or faxing documents that need your signature? Creating an electronic signature and adding it to your Word, PDF and other documents is easy. And many programs also have built-in digital signing features that add an extra layer of convenience and security.

First off, let's clarify something: electronic signatures and digital signatures, for all that they sound alike, are two different things. An electronic signature is simply an image of your signature added to a document while a digital signature is encrypted data that proves the document came from you. For some purposes, a simple electronic signature will be fine, but for more important documents, a secure digital signature is highly recommended.

Some of the apps you're already using – like Word or Acrobat – can attach a signature to a document for free. But if you need to sign digital documents on a regular basis or you're just looking for something a little simpler, there are apps for your computer, tablet and smartphone that can make signing digital documents even easier.

Signing PDF documents and paper documents with your phone

For iPhone users, one of the easiest ways to sign a PDF document is to use the tools built into the Mail app. When you receive an attachment, tap to download it and then tap again to open it. You'll see a marker icon in bottom navigation. Tap it and you'll see tools appear at the bottom. Select the + to bring up text and signature options. When you're finished filling out the form, you select "Done" and you'll be able to send the form by replying to the message or creating a new one.

You can also use the same tools with the Gmail and other email apps. Tap on the PDF document and select the Share button. The select "Markup." This will bring up the same set of tools. Select the + to bring up text and signature options. When you're finished filling out the form, you select "Done" and then "Save File To." Choose a file location. The reply to your email or create a new one and select the option to attach a file. Select your signed PDF from the location where you save it and then send your email as usual.

Screenshot of the iOS Mail app that shows a popup menu in the lower right with Add Signature circled.

Another easy way to sign a PDF document is to use the Adobe Sign & Fill app (free for iOS and Android). For paper forms, you can snap a picture, add any required text and your signature, and save.

If you receive an email with a PDF email attachment on your iPhone, you tap the attachment to view it. Tap the share button and in bar that shows app icons, swipe left and select "More." Scroll down and select Adobe Sign & Fill. If you've already used the app, the document will automatically open. (If you haven't, you'll need to sign into your Adobe account or create one. You'll then see your document in a list of documents. Open it.) Once your document is open, tap on the toolbox in the lower right corner, and you'll see tool to add text and your signature to the document.

When you first use the app, you'll be prompted to create a signature that you can then save for future documents. Once you've added the text and signature, you can select the share button to send as an email attachment or "Done" to save the file to your iPhone.

Screenshot of Adobe Fill & Sign that shows the W-9 form with a text box highlighted with text options in a black pop up. There is also a popup window at the bottom showing a person icon and a pen icon pointed out.

If you have an Android phone, the process is similar. You tap on the email attachment to view it and it will open in Adobe Fill & Sign (you will have to select it as the app to open the document fi you've just installed the app). Tap anywhere in the document to add text and tap the pen icon to add your signature. When you're done, tap on the share icon. Select email, and the app will automatically save the document and create an email with the attachment. Or, if you want to reply to the email with the signed document, you can select "Save to Drive." Then you can reply to the message and tap the attachment paperclip and select the file from your Google Drive.

Creating your electronic signature

If you're adding your signature to a Word document or PDF, the first step is capturing an image of your signature which will go in your document in lieu of your actual signature. You can get your signature in several different ways:

  • Write it in black ink on a piece of blank white paper, then scan or photograph it. Scanning will get you the best image, but if you don't have a scanner be sure you're photographing in a well-lit area and that no shadows fall over your signature.
  • Draw it with your mouse or trackpad in a paint program like Paint for Windows or Paintbrush for Mac. Be warned, however, that it may take a few tries to get your signature to look right – if you're using your trackpad, we recommend a stylus.
  • Write it on your smartphone or tablet using any graphics app or a signature capture app like Draw Signature Pro ($2.49 in Google Play) or Autograph+ ($1.99 in App Store). With the paid versions of these apps, you'll have the option of saving your signature with a transparent background, which makes it a lot easier to add your signature. Again, using a stylus will help you make your signature look like your signature.
  • For a basic stylus, try the Targus Slim Stylus Pen ($16.99). It has a much thicker tip than a pen but is much easier than drawing with your fingertip.

Once you have a graphics file, you’ll want to save it as a “.png” file. Paint and Paintbrush have that as a choice when you use “Save As” to save your file. The PNG format lets you save your signature with a transparent background so it won't cover up signature lines or other information underneath. Now you have an electronic copy of your signature.

Adding your signature to a Word document

Since so many documents are in Microsoft Word format, this seems like a good place to start. Word supports both electronic signatures and digital signatures, so you can use whichever works best for your purpose – though be warned, this is an expensive way to sign documents digitally.

If you're using a document that's set up with a special signature line, signing is straightforward: just double click the signature line and a Sign dialog box will pop up. Here, you can add a printed version of your signature by typing your name, add a handwritten signature on a tablet PC writing your name as usual, or insert an image of your signature by clicking "Select Image," finding your signature file, and then clicking "Select."

Digital signatures in Word are a bit more complicated, requiring you to purchase a third-party digital certificate to prove to anyone who reads the document that it came from you – which can cost several hundred dollars per year. While you can create your own digital signature, you'll only be able to verify its authenticity from your computer, which isn’t a good option for sending documents to others. If you need to send a lot of documents with a digital signature, buying a digital certificate might make sense, but if you aren't, we recommend using a simple electronic signature or one of the apps below. To go ahead with a digital signature, click on the Microsoft Office Button, then "Prepare," then "Add a Digital Signature," and click sign – you'll be prompted to create a digital ID from there.

If you're signing a document that hasn't been set up for Word's signature system, you'll find clicking on the signature line does nothing – but that's okay, because you can still insert your signature. Just place your cursor where you want to add your signature and choose “Insert” and then “Pictures” (or "Picture" for Word online). You'll see a dropdown where you can select the location of your signature file. Select your signature file and you’ll see your signature appear in the document. Don’t worry if the picture has messed up the formatting of the document, you’re just about to fix that.

Microsoft Word Layout menu with Wrap Text and In front of text highlighted.

Now, click on your signature and drag the corners to resize your signature until it looks right. Then select “Layout," “Wrap Text” and from the pulldown menu select “Behind Text.” (If you're using Word online, you'll find "Wrap Text" in "Picture.") Now you can then use your mouse to place your signature (If you're using Word online, you can only resize the picture to fit). When you have it just right, use “Save As” to save your signed document as a PDF file.

Adding your signature to a PDF document

Signing a PDF is even easier than signing a Word document! You’re likely already using Adobe Acrobat Reader for desktop systems (free for both Mac and Windows) to read PDFs, and it offers an easy way to sign documents whether they have or haven't been configured to accept electronic signatures.

All you have to do is open your document, click the "Sign" icon in the toolbar and you'll be prompted to type, draw or use an image of your signature. When you're done, click "Apply" and then drag the signature where you want it to go – if needed, you can resize your signature under options in the field toolbar. Acrobat will save your signature for future use, making it easy to sign your next document.

Adobe Acrobat Reader screenshot showing a W-9 form with the Sign icon pointed circled

For Mac users, open your document in Acrobat Reader. Click on Sign in the toolbar in the top navigation. Draw or type your signature or choose an image file and then select Apply. If your signature needs to be resized, just drag the corners of the signature box until it fits perfectly.

Updated on 6/19/2024 with new instructions for Adobe Acrobat Reader and iOS 17 Markup tools and new screenshots.

Elizabeth Harper is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience covering consumer technology and entertainment. In addition to writing for Techlicious, she's Editorial Director of Blizzard Watch and is published on sites all over the web including Time, CBS, Engadget, and DealNews.

gravatar

From Sasha Rambles on September 12, 2012 :: 10:54 am


Just this morning I did the print/sign/scan dance to sign up for auto-payment on the water bill. I like this approach much better smile

Reply

gravatar

From Cliff on September 12, 2012 :: 12:18 pm


Why not just use DocuSign?  It has a free version for consumers that is easy to use, handles the notification, certification of someone elses signature, etc.

Or is this signature only concerned with your own signature?

I do some of this for work and do not work for DocuSign.

Cliff

Reply

gravatar

From Suzanne Kantra on September 12, 2012 :: 12:26 pm


Yes! DocuSign is good for contracts with someone you have a personal relationship with.

Reply

gravatar

From Nancy Birnbaum on September 12, 2012 :: 2:11 pm


I’ve used EchoSign for years now, whenever I have a contract to sign. It’s simple, and you can upload your document and place both Signature and Date/Name, etc. fields anywhere you want. If you send less than 6/mo, you can use it for free! Here’s the link: http://www.echosign.com/ref/XB6ZL2C6L6XXD?nr

Reply

gravatar

From Dale Coppenbarger on September 13, 2012 :: 8:36 am


If all it takes is to scan your signature, then copy and paste, what stops someone from scanning any signature and using it falsely?

Reply

gravatar

From kerry on September 13, 2012 :: 6:02 pm


Is there a way that a signed signature can automatically be on every email you send? I have a set one that has my name in text but not actual signature??

Reply

gravatar

From Cassie Wilkerson on September 14, 2012 :: 10:22 pm


Unless you have, an a rate e-mail service I known that’s risky as e-mails do get hacked now attached documents are a different story - there was a program e-signature but was discontinued due to it being hacked in 1998 and was used to sign away or forge important documents. A company I use to work for used through that system well lets say they suffered a $567,000 loss via a clients open policy of computer access years ago.

Reply

gravatar

From Hank on March 09, 2016 :: 11:31 pm


I took the extra step to make the background transparent.  Then it does not show as a possible different shade.

1) write in black or blue ink
2) scan it and save the image
3) open that image in a photo editor and make the background transparent.
4) save the new image and now it will just be the signature on the document.

Reply

gravatar

From Suzanne Kantra on March 14, 2016 :: 12:55 pm


Yes, the transparent background really helps. Great tip!

Reply

gravatar

From Jeffrey Deutsch on March 13, 2016 :: 7:36 pm


I checked with the good folks at SignEasy, and in fact their Free plan only works for three documents *total*—as in, lifetime limit.

Also, each document in the Free plan may have only three different signatories, maximum.

Reply

gravatar

From Suzanne Kantra on March 14, 2016 :: 12:54 pm


Thanks for catching Jeffrey. I’ve corrected and added another option, HelloSign, which does offer 3 free signatures per month.

Reply

gravatar

From Joe Zelinsky on May 28, 2021 :: 2:03 pm


If you need more than 3 signatures per month, RabbitSign lets you sign as many as you want for free. The template feature is also free at RabbitSign while HelloSign charges a monthly fee.

Reply

gravatar

From Steve on March 28, 2016 :: 7:44 pm


“The PNG format lets you save your signature with a transparent background so it won’t cover up signature lines or other information underneath. Now you have an electronic copy of your signature.”

How do I change the background to transparent (Paint/word 2016 user)? Thanks

Reply

gravatar

From Hank on March 28, 2016 :: 7:56 pm


I have mine in GIF or JPG and use Corel PaintShop Pro.  BUT several others have the same tool to remove the background. Some file formats will not allow this, so that is why I’ve stuck with gif & jpg. 

HmS

Reply

gravatar

From Brad Moffet on October 20, 2016 :: 6:35 am


I have been using HelloSign then sign my current rental agreement online. I found this service very convenient. The landlord upload the agreement via rental platform rentberry.com, so I pay nothing for digital lease signing.

Reply

gravatar

From Doc on September 27, 2019 :: 7:00 pm


What about the reverse? If I want my landlord to digitally sign for receipt of my rent each month, what steps do I need to take?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on September 30, 2019 :: 11:42 pm


Adobe and Docusign offer services that would allow you to upload documents for signature. Not clear how you would associate those online documents with a check you mail, and your landlord may not be amenable to doing so.

Reply

gravatar

From Peter Neslon on May 19, 2019 :: 10:46 am


I’d also recommend Acethinker PDF Converter which I have used for many years. It’s a free web-based application to sing PDF, you don’t have to install anything.

Reply

gravatar

From Ivan Hegie on November 01, 2019 :: 6:40 pm


my web-based application doesnt run on android app/paltform. I now have a challenge of including a e-signature section where customers can sign once online form is complete. We are exploring options where customers use Paint program to sign - however, this image doesnt appear on my online application form for customers. Does anyone out there have any suggestions or know of how to get around this problem?

Reply

gravatar

From Steven Ortiz on April 23, 2020 :: 8:40 pm


gravatar

From love pager on May 31, 2020 :: 9:09 am


gravatar

From Lucario on September 03, 2020 :: 2:50 am


Hi, another tool that can add your signature on a PDF file is the AceThinker PDF Writer. This tool can also edit your file, add a password, and convert it to any document format you want.

Reply

gravatar

From Joe Zelinsky on May 28, 2021 :: 1:55 pm


RabbitSign.com has unlimited free signing, including unlimited free templates. It doesn’t even have a pricing page!

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on May 28, 2021 :: 4:39 pm


There’s no way I would upload important documents and my signature to a barebones website with zero information about who is behind it or where they are located.

Reply

gravatar

From JOE ZELINSKY on June 14, 2021 :: 12:10 am


FWIW, their website says “Made in Palo Alto California”.

Reply

gravatar

From Austin Thuita on July 01, 2021 :: 10:14 pm


gravatar

From Craig Yeates on July 17, 2023 :: 2:07 am


I am OK to add my signature to a PDF, Word etc but I want a customers signature on screen at time of filling in the form.

Does that make sense?

Reply

gravatar

From Suzanne Kantra on July 17, 2023 :: 5:49 pm


When you fill out a PDF form, you can have your customer sign the form with a stylus/pen, as long as your tablet is compatible with pen input. What type of tablet are you using?

Reply

