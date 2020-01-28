Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: CES 2020 | Browse the Web Anonymously | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls

Use It

author photo

How to Safely Get Rid of an Old Computer

by on January 28, 2020
in Computers and Software, Computer Safety & Support, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101, Green Tech :: 53 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Have an old computer lying around the house? Don't just throw it away. Computers house all sorts of toxins that are bad for the environment and all of us who live in it. Not to mention the personal information—passwords, account numbers, license keys or registration numbers for software programs, addresses and phone numbers, medical and prescription information, tax returns and other personal documents—that you would rather not fall into the wrong hands.

So what to do?

How to delete your personal information

However you choose to dispose of your computer, you need to do several things if you don’t want a stranger to access your data.

Save important files

Back up your files or transfer them to a new computer. The least consuming way to do this is to invest in an external hard drive, like the WD 3TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive ($89.99, check price on Amazon), which is also available in 4TB ($109.99, check price on Amazon), and 8TB ($159.99, check price on Amazon). 

WD My Book Desktop Hard Drive

If you're looking for easy ongoing backup and file syncing solution, use a cloud service such as BoxGoogle Drive or Microsoft’s OneDrive. Box gives you 10GB of file storage for free and if you need more, you can get unlimited storage for $15 per year. With Google Drive you get 15GB of storage for free and if you need more you can buy 100GB for $1.99 a month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, 2TB for $9.99 a month and 10TB for $99.99 a month. OneDrive gives you 5GB of free storage with an option to buy 100GB for a monthly subscription of $1.99 per month. You can move up to 1TB of storage for one PC or Mac for $69.99 per year (includes a subscription to Office 365 Personal) or 6TB for $99.99 per year (which includes Office 365 Home for 6 users).  Apple iCloud only 5GB free and their 50GB costs $0.99 per month, 200GB runs $2.99 per month and the 2TB option runs $9.99 per month. 

After backing up your files in the cloud, you can easily transfer them to a new machine or access them anywhere you have an Internet connection, even from your smartphone. Cloud storage also comes in handy if your computer dies and you need to restore your files or you’re traveling and need access to data on a different device.

“Wipe” your hard drive clean

Simply deleting files won’t cut it. Even if a file name doesn’t show up on the list of available files, the old file data is still there until it is overwritten and a bad guy can use a data recovery program to retrieve it. We've outlined the steps we recommend you take below. 

  1. Delete and overwrite sensitive files. If you have tax documents and other sensitive files, make sure you delete these files with specialized software designed to meet government standards for secure deletion. For Windows PCs with hard drives try File Shredder (free). For older Macs with hard drives (pre OS X El Capitan or OS 10.11) you can choose the Secure Empty Trash option after deleting your files. You can find it under Finder > Secure Empty Trash. For Macs with OS 10.11 and higher and Windows PCs with SSD drives, you'll need to encrypt your drive. When you wipe your drive at the end of these steps, you'll be securely erasing all of your files.
     
  2. Turn on drive encryption. For Windows PCs with SSD drives go to Settings > About. Toward the bottom, you'll see either an option for Drive Encryption or Bitlocker Settings. Follow the prompts to encrypt your drive.  For Macs, go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > FileVault and select Turn On FileVault. You'll then select a password and select Restart. 
     
  3. Deauthorize your computer. Some programs, such as iTunes and Microsoft Office 365, only allow you to install software on a limited number of computers or allow a limited number of computers to access your files. So be sure to deauthorize your old computer with your accounts - before uninstalled your programs.
     
  4. Delete your browsing history. Most browsers save information about your browsing history and, depending on your settings, can even store your user names and passwords various sites. Obviously, you don’t want a stranger having access to this information. For Edge, you click on the triple dots in the upper right corner to open the browser menu, then on Settings > Privacy & security and then select "choose what to clear." Make sure all of the check boxes are selected so everything gets removed. Repeat this for any other browsers on your computer—Firefox, Safari, Chrome. For Firefox and Chrome, you'll want to first sign out of your browser if you're signed in. 
     
  5. Uninstall your programs. Some programs, such as Microsoft Office, may contain personal information such as your name and address or other details. So be sure to uninstall any programs before disposing of your computer.
     
  6. Consult your employer about data disposal policies. If you use your computer for business purposes, check with your employer about how to manage business-related information on your computer. The law requires businesses to follow data security and disposal requirements for certain information that’s related to customers.
     
  7. Wipe your hard drive. For PCs, once you've gone through and removed the data you know is there, it's time to perform a factory reset to ensure you've removed all of your personal files and software programs. If your computer has a hard drive, restart the computer, download and install Eraser (make sure you only click on the most recent build name -- i.e. Eraser 6.2.0.2986).
    Where to click on the Eraser site

    Once installed you'll click on the downward pointing arrow next to Erase Schedule, select New Task, select Run immediately and then click on Add Data. Under Target Type, select Unused Disk Space, check off Erase cluster tips and click OK. The tool will then permanently delete anything that was deleted during your reset. If your computer has an SSD drive, right click on the Windows icon in the lower left corner, select Control Panel > System and Security > Administrative Tools > Computer Management > then right click on the disk where you store your files, choose New Volume and follow the prompts until you get to the Format window. There you will make sure the quick format is not checked and then format the drive. If you don't have the option to encrypt your drive, you can use Blancco Drive Eraser ($18.46 on Blancco) for a full wipe. 

    For Macs, you'll want to erase and reinstall OS X. In the menu bar, choose Apple menu > Restart. Once your Mac restarts (and the gray screen appears), hold down the Command and R keys. Select Disk Utility, then click Continue. Select your startup disk on the left, then click the Erase tab. Choose Mac OS Extended (Journaled) from the Format menu, enter a name, then click Erase. After the disk is erased, choose Disk Utility > Quit Disk Utility. Select Reinstall OS X, click Continue, then follow the onscreen instructions.
     
  8. Or physically damage your hard drive. If you're just looking to recycle your computer and are very concerned about someone recovering your files, take the hard drive out and drill a bunch of holes in it or beat the heck out of it with a hammer. 

How to dispose of your computer

To avoid all those toxins ending up in a landfill, the better choice is to recycle, donate, trade-in or sell your computer.

Recycling your computer

If you opt to recycle it, keep in mind that some recyclers will simply take your old machine and ship it over to developing nations where children are often used to scavenge piles of e-waste looking for valuable components. To avoid contributing to this irresponsible practice, use a recycler that has been cerified by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI) as meeting the R2 standard, or is part of the “e-Steward” network, meaning they don’t export to places like Pakistan or China, and they follow other high standards. Many of them also will reuse and refurbish electronics. 

Trading-in your computer

As for trading in your PC or laptop, there are scads of companies that offer trade-in programs through which you can sell a wide assortment of used electronics. Options include BestBuy, Amazon, and Staples. Your local Best Buy also has trade-in options, but compare what it offers against the online services first.

What to do if your computer won't turn on

If your computer is dead, chances are it's a problem with the motherboard or the power supply, but the hard drive and the data on it should be fine. To backup the data on it and then erase the drive, you will need to remove the drive from the dead computer and hook it up to another computer using a SATA to USB cable (you can get one like this for under $20 on Amazon). Once plugged in, the new computer should recognize and map your old drive, at which point you can just copy the files off and then run Eraser or Kill Disk to wipe the drive.

Updated on 1/28/2020 to reflect new pricing and recommendations

[computer recycling via Shutterstock]



Discussion loading

gravatar

This was incredible. Telling us

From Mitch on August 23, 2012 :: 10:58 am

This was incredible. Telling us lay peole how to really erase the hard drive makes this one of the best subscritpions to a blog that I have ever signed up for!
thanks,
Mitch

Reply

gravatar

Donation

From FBClark on August 23, 2012 :: 1:22 pm

Don’t forget local organisations that may be able to put old and still working computers to good use. Lions clubs, blind associations, private physical rehab, Veterans clubs, etc. Vinux which is Linux for the visually impaired can be installed and given to vision impaired people who are shut-ins, or nearly shut-ins and give them an interactive social life. A fresh install of Vinux, or any other user-friendly build of Linux such as Ubuntu, Mint, Zorin or several others can also give other social shut-ins a lease on a social life. Free, I repeat free, fully accessible computers can be given to the deserving. Another great advantage of installing Linux over a Microsoft or a Mac system is that the Linux file system fully overwrites the Windows and Apple file systems obliterating all old personal and program info. Linux is free, no licensing or registration costs, full featured for home and business use and most desktop builds are as user friendly as Windows or Mac. Some are even better! The only cost a shut-in faces is internet access. There may even be local help with this, check around. Research Linux distributions at distrowatch.com

Reply

gravatar

Donation

From Mike Pochowski on August 11, 2016 :: 11:35 pm

Great ideas all!

Reply

Donation computers

From Rhonda Foxworth on August 24, 2012 :: 7:32 pm

Or use National Cristina Foundation to locate a nonprofit that could use your old hardware.  Often there is an organization within an easy drive.  http://www.cristina.org/donation.ncf

Reply

gravatar

Hard Drive

From Hard Drive on September 02, 2012 :: 4:33 pm

I don’t trust any of the hard drive wipe methods.  After doing one of the wipe methods,
I physically remove and destroy the hard drive, and give the rest of the computer to recycle.  You never know who is going to get hold of a donated computer, and how they might access and use residual information.  A removed and physically destroyed hard drive is your best security.

Reply

gravatar

I agree

From LA Graham on April 14, 2014 :: 12:15 pm

I remove my hard drive and donate the computer to a fellow who works with a school program here, teaching high school and community college students how to repair computers.  He replaces the hard drives and uses the old computers in his classes.  A side benefit is he has offered to handle any problems I may have with any of my current computers.

Reply

gravatar

Then you better...

From Will on September 05, 2017 :: 10:59 am

Then you better utterly destroy the hard drive beyond anything you’re used to. Punching holes in the platters, scratching the heck out of them… not good enough. If someone was cray-cray enough, they could pay for someone to or use themselves some sophisticated equipment to recover what they can. Yes, it would be crazy expensive, but if they thought what they could gain was worth it…

Reply

gravatar

Do not be paranoid

From Ross on March 05, 2018 :: 5:54 am

I am constantly amazed at the paranoia of people when disposing of their old computers. Unless you work for MI5, MI6 or the CIA etc it is very unlikely that anyone would invest in forensically recovering your data.
If you decide to dispose of your PC by recycling via donation to a third party organisation such as a charity or local school, simply use the option to wipe the hard disk drive using a drive wiper, (there is a very capable one built into free products like Piriform’s CCleaner) or just remove the drive and destroy it. The drives are so small that you could just store them safely as an archive of your data.

Reply

gravatar

Old Computer

From Vivian on September 02, 2012 :: 8:54 pm

I have a Windows XP Professional which has had a virus on it since 2005.How can I safely get rid of it? ASAP.

Reply

gravatar

Re Vivian's "Old Computer"

From SJS on September 03, 2012 :: 6:24 pm

Vivian -

I’m not a tech-whiz, but I would say: download and install on your XP computer, and then run, any of the good FREE (or fully-functional FREE TRIAL) antivirus (and antispyware) programs that are available on the web, to clear-out any malware on the system. Some good programs that might do the trick are AVAST ANTIVIRUS and SUPERANTISPYWARE.

Then, if you still really want to get rid of the computer—although after that cleaning, maybe you’ll want to keep it—follow any of the suggestions offered elsewhere in this forum, such as, for example, (a) putting it up for sale on eBay or Craigslist, etcetera, (b) donating it to a local charity or to a reputable charitable organization such as The Cristina Foundation.

XP Pro may be a bit old but it’s my understanding that loads of people and businesses, around the world, still use it by choice, because it’s relatively fast & efficient & still effectively meets these users’ needs.

I even use it on one of my older—but still good—computers, and it works fine. Of course I also, for security’s sake, have the system protected by antivirus & antispyware programs, also including a great additional malware detector/blocker program called “THREATFIRE”, which give an extra layer of security to the system.

If you really want to get a new computer, do it. But have you considered that upgrading your XP Pro computer—by adding memory, or a larger-capacity hard drive, or a faster CPU—might be a more economical, and workable, alternative?

As to the rest of the story as to why staying with XP Pro may or may not be to your advantage, maybe other contributors to this forum can offer some additional ideas.

Reply

avatar

Hi Vivian,I concur with SJS

From Josh Kirschner on September 04, 2012 :: 3:35 pm

Hi Vivian,

I concur with SJS about downloading a free antimalware solution. My recommendation would by Malwarebytes - it’s the best cleaning tool out there and it’s free. You need to pay if you want ongoing protection with Malwarebytes, but since this is for one-time use, that’s the way I would go.

I would not recommend staying with XP for two reasons:
1) Windows 7 offers much better default protection for preventing rogue applications from installing without your permission (which is perhaps how you got your virus in the first place)
2) Microsoft is no longer supporting XP and is not issuing software patches even if security holes are discovered.

Reply

gravatar

Wipe the harddrive? What a waste.

From Steen Lauritzen on September 04, 2012 :: 9:57 am

When ever my PC gets obsolete, I always keep the harddisk. Simply unscrew the hard drive from the computer and store it in a safe (place). Then I have a backup for free, I don’t have to worries about some bad guy recovering my data and no need to wait hours after hours uploading my data to the sky.

Reply

gravatar

Keeping the HD

From Loki on September 14, 2012 :: 1:28 am

Steen, I have to believe you to be a “relatively” new user.  I have also kept drives, but it soon becomes both tiresome and lacking in uses.  I have been using for 30 years, and still have 10Mb drives (yes, that is “EMM-BEE”) that are no longer worth a nickel, even if you could still buy them.  Yeah, they were five or six hundred back then.

All my old drives have been rendered SECURE by both wiping and electro-magnetic interference.  Suffice to say that I have access to large and powerful electro-magnets at work and I use an old machine just for wiping the drives at a 30-pass deletion.

Overkill, perhaps; but I use my home PC’s for some very sensitive and classified information.

Reply

gravatar

Sensitive & classified

From Roy on September 07, 2017 :: 7:42 am

Using your home computer for sensitive and classified information?  Sure hope you’re just using strong phrases and it’s not really “classified” information at home.  That’s worrisome.

Reply

gravatar

I want to throw away my WindowsXP.

From JANE STEVENSON on June 12, 2016 :: 11:54 am

No longer usable so how do I remove the hard drive so that I can dispose of my old Laptop safely and securly?

Reply

avatar

Easy to do

From Josh Kirschner on June 13, 2016 :: 9:01 am

On the bottom of your laptop, there is likely a little panel that can be removed with one or two screws. In there is your hard drive (will look like a small, thin rectangular box). It should just pop out and then you’re good to go. There may be two panels, one for your hard drive and one for your RAM. If you don’t see the box under the first panel, try the second one.

Reply

gravatar

Defunct computers

From Richard on September 04, 2012 :: 12:55 pm

I normally replace the old hard drive and keep the original for data backup. Then I reload the operating system (usually XP Pro) after formatting the replacement drive. This not only stops any residual data being left but also ensures a virus free system. Then I either sell the old computer or offer it to a charity.

Reply

gravatar

Format? Lol

From Scott on September 04, 2012 :: 3:20 pm

Even contents of a formatted hard drive can be recovered.

Reply

avatar

Yes, that's why we recommend

From Josh Kirschner on September 04, 2012 :: 3:40 pm

Yes, that’s why we recommend wiping your files with an eraser tool first, followed by a drive format.

Reply

gravatar

Recycling Computers

From Susana on September 07, 2012 :: 4:26 pm

I am a long-time member of a computer user group that has operated a computer recycling program from time to time. There are a couple of free programs out there—Belarc Advisor is one of them (used it this morning)—that will build a profile of your PC that includes the license keys for your operating system (OS) and other programs. If you trust disk wipe software, run Belarc (or similar first) and print out the profile so you have a record of the “build” of your OS and its license key.  Then the recycle organization can legally reinstall the OS under that old key. It saves the recipient money for buying a new OS, or at least gives him/her the right to get an upgrade.

Good disk wipe software meets Dept. of Defense conditions for safety. What it does is write the disk with 1’s and 0’s and repeat this numerous times to thoroughly wipe out the previous recording. Acronis makes one such program, and there are others.

Or take out the hard drive as suggested, but record the OS name, build and license key and tape it to the case.

But whatever you choose, DO NOT put it at the curb for pickup!

Reply

gravatar

Antivirus

From Will J on September 19, 2012 :: 4:26 pm

I don’t know why Vivian used this article to ask a question about an infected computer, but she didn’t specify whether the computer will load Windows. If it doesn’t, and if her computer can boot to a USB device, I would suggest using another computer to download a free USB-based antivirus program and run the antivirus program to clean the hard drive.

Reply

gravatar

Crashed computer

From Kelly on April 14, 2014 :: 10:38 am

What am I supposed to do to clean/wipe my old computer when it’s crashed?  I purchased a new computer because the old one died and I couldn’t access anything.  The folks I bought the new one from weren’t even able to transfer my files on to the new one. I can’t remember when I’ve purchased a new computer voluntarily.

Reply

avatar

Time for "manual" intervention

From Josh Kirschner on April 14, 2014 :: 11:36 am

I’ve had this issue with old PCs,too. The safest thing to do is to remove the hard drive and manually destroy it - power drill, hammer, etc. (wear safety goggles!). Removing a hard drive is easy. If you don’t know where it is, a moderately computer-savvy friend should be able to help.

If you don’t feel comfortable manually destroying it, it is still much more practical to remove the hard drive and keep that in a drawer somewhere than holding on to the entire computer, especially if it’s a big desktop.

Reply

gravatar

crashed also

From Nancy on April 14, 2014 :: 11:00 am

I have the same problem as Kelly. It’s been sitting in my garage for almost a year because I’m scared to get rid of it.  I know you said to remove the hard drive, but I don’t even know what it looks like LOL.

ps. love your emails

Reply

gravatar

Can't access old computer

From Blaine on April 14, 2014 :: 1:11 pm

Josh and Nancy,
If there isn’t a hardware problem, your trouble is software. Microsoft will become unstable due to many reasons. If your computer will power up but you only get a black screen or sometimes a blue screen, the trouble is almost definitely software. If you get a message that no operating system is found and you’re asked to insert bootable media, then your hard drive has failed. If the hard drive has physically failed then your files are not accessible. Take it to get a new hard drive installed and the old one can be tossed or you can donate the computer.
You can easily access all your files on a hard drive that hasn’t failed by using any operating system that fully boots from DVD or USB drives. The method doesn’t sound easy, but believe me, it is so easy that anyone can do it. A friend who is blind had just started a Restore procedure on her laptop when the power went off. Her battery failed before the Restore completed. Her system was toast. I took a DVD of a Linux build called Vinux to her, booted the laptop from the DVD, copied all her personal files to her USB pen drive. Vinux had screen readers and Braille display drivers so she had no trouble following along with what I was doing with her personal files. After saving her files and reinstalling her Microsoft, she had me install Vinux alongside her Microsoft. That gave her the option of starting her computer from either Vinux or Microsoft. After going through all of this with her, she discovered that even though she’s blind, she could all of this with Linux by herself, for herself while with Microsoft she couldn’t even begin. Don’t let anyone fool you by saying that Linux is too hard. It’s easier than MS! Sure there are versions of Linux that you need a degree to use, but there are also versions that any computer user who can install any simple program can install and use.
If your old computers still work, install a simple version of Linux and load it with games for the kids. Use it for yourself. Make a media center out of it. Replace and totally erase your old files by overwriting them with an installation of Linux. For beginners I recommend Linux-Mint with the Mate style desktop. Very similar to Win-7. Search for tutorials and study them. It really is very easy to do by yourself. If you do somehow mess up, the computer isn’t any good to you anyway, right? And you can restart the Linux-Mint installation with no trouble and practice installing. Just follow the prompts as you install Linux-Mint and enter a user name and password when needed. It is that simple!

Reply

gravatar

old computer

From Nancy on April 14, 2014 :: 4:04 pm

Thanks for your reply. 
It kept telling me that my system had changed and to reload Windows, then it wouldn’t accept it.  I was lucky I didn’t lose anything, because I use Carbonite to back up my files.  It was very old anyway. I will have a friend help me remove the hard drive and donate it.

Reply

avatar

"Definitely" may be a little strong, but good tips

From Josh Kirschner on April 14, 2014 :: 4:28 pm

I’ve seen black screens and blue screens from motherboard and RAM failures, so not always a failure with the Windows OS. Diagnosing the cause can be tricky.

To be clear, data CAN be read from failed hard drives, assuming the issue isn’t damage to the storage disks, but is a drive head or other physical issue. But most thieves probably wouldn’t bother to go through the onerous data recovery process on a failed hard drive in the hopes of finding something. Nonetheless, I would recommend addt’l physical destruction to make the process more difficult and because determining how badly damaged a hard drive is (if at all) will be tricky for the average consumer.

Reply

gravatar

Donate it to FreeGeek!

From Dan on April 14, 2014 :: 10:15 pm

You can donate your comptuer to a FreeGeek location, which will wipe the hard drive and reuse components that can be reused & safely recycle components which can’t be reused. There are locations in the US and Canada.

http://Freegeek.org (the original in Portland)

Reply

gravatar

Disfunctioning iMac

From Passa Caglia on October 20, 2014 :: 12:31 pm

Hard drive disfunctional.  Data still on it.  Had Apple Store transfer data to a LaCie external harddrive because have to wait a few weeks to afford new iMac.  Necessity means using an old PowerBook G4 in meantime, ugh and ouch.  Want to dispose of old iMac but concerned about data on hard drive that actually can be downloaded even if computer does not work.  Can I remove the hard drive from the computer?  What do I do with the unit once get hard drive out?  Would be obliged for any help on this matter.

Reply

avatar

Yes, you can remove the hard drive

From Josh Kirschner on October 20, 2014 :: 12:38 pm

You can remove the hard drive from any computer. Doing so usually requires opening the case and unscrewing the drive from its mounting. Not usually hard to do. If you’re not comfortable doing it, your Apple Store would probably do it for you.

Once you have the drive removed, just stick it in a drawer at home or physically disable it (a hammer, wire cutter or drill will do the trick) and throw it away. No one is going to spend the time or money trying to recover data from a physically damaged hard drive.

Reply

gravatar

Thank you so much for

From Passa Caglia on October 20, 2014 :: 2:13 pm

Thank you so much for your quick reply.  If I may be so bold, if you can answer, can I then take the data that was transferred from my defunct iMac hard drive by the Apple Store, and copy it from the LaCie external hard drive they used to the new iMac I am buying this week?  The Apple Store is very far away and I was planning on doing the transfer myself.  I’m guessing that I just take a USB connecting cable between external LaCie hard drive and the new iMac and it will just transfer but of course I am not a geek or anything near to one (sigh)?  Thank you for any help you might send this way, I’ll be obliged to be sure.

Reply

avatar

Yes, the transfer is simple

From Josh Kirschner on October 20, 2014 :: 3:52 pm

Connect the USB cable to your new Mac and you should be able to move the data right over.

gravatar

About data retrieval

From Passa Caglia on October 25, 2014 :: 11:20 am

Thank you for your last reply, Josh Kirschner, on using a USB cable to move the data from external HD.  But have another question:  Now I need to actually do the download data from the external HD (LaCie) to the new iMac Intel (Data came from a defunct iMac, saved by an Apple Store Genius to the LaCie).  Crux of the question:  The external HD was used before to save data under similar circumstances.  When accessing data from latest data recovery, since can’t see what is on the LaCie HD unless hooked up to a computer, how to determine only the data specifically wanted be transferred from the external HD to the new computer and not all of the older data?

Reply

Computer donation

From Ariel Smith on December 12, 2014 :: 5:36 pm

Have any Old computers? Need to get rid of them and don’t know how? Here’s an easy way, log on to
http://www.computerswithcauses.org/ and donate now we accept much more than just old computers, we accept, cars, collectibles, boats, real-estate, and even aircraft! Donate to make a difference and save on your taxes.

Reply

gravatar

Paranoia?

From RedKing on February 12, 2015 :: 9:28 am

Everyone for years has harped on about the need for secure wiping and runs of 0/1 that can take many hours (even days in some cases). The odds someone will mean an old hard drive in the attempt to get lucky with someones bank details to me seem exaggerated. I have a few spare hard drives I have simply quick formatted via windows. I have also heard a TON of people who have accidentally deleted a simple file and used software to retrieve it only to fail. So an entire HD with all banking details? Really. OK, how about telling me free software that I can try and retrieve banking info from my old hard drives, and we’ll see what all the fuss is about..

Reply

gravatar

Can I just remove hard drive

From mf on May 11, 2015 :: 5:35 pm

Can I skip all steps above if I just remove hard drive and destroy it? or do I still have to take all steps above (deleting browsing history, etc)

Reply

avatar

Yes, but...

From Josh Kirschner on May 11, 2015 :: 5:41 pm

If you remove the hard drive, then you can feel safe donating or (properly) disposing of your computer. However, you still have to make sure that the hard drive is destroyed in a way that makes it unreadable.

Also, before you pull the hard drive, be sure to check whether any of your programs need to be deauthorized from the computer. Failing to do so may reduce the number of licenses you have to use on other computers. Usually, there is a way to handle this online, too, but it can be more of a pain than doing it through the program.

Reply

gravatar

What if the laptop is dead?

From Marie Gayton on October 10, 2015 :: 11:20 am

I have 3 laptop computers that we literally killed. Can’t even get them to turn back on.  I would like to be able to take the trade in option, however I wanted to know if I could still trade them in if I physically remove the hard drive.  Or is my only option removing the hard drive and recycling them?

Reply

gravatar

Same

From Carol Anderson on September 22, 2019 :: 11:03 am

This is what I need to know also!! Thanks!

Reply

avatar

Probably not tradable, anyhow

From Josh Kirschner on September 23, 2019 :: 6:00 pm

If you have an old laptop that won’t turn on, it may not be possible to trade it in since it has no value. Anyone that will take it, just wants it for recycling (or to get you in the store), so shouldn’t matter if hard drive is in there or not (they likely won’t even check).

Reply

gravatar

Add two data erase tools

From Nicky999 on April 21, 2016 :: 6:37 am

This article is great. I want to add two computer erase tools to make it perfect:
1. http://www.dban.org/
2. http://giveumore.com/wipe-computer.html
As far as I know, they are also popular.

Reply

gravatar

I don't understand

From Joel on August 13, 2016 :: 10:48 am

Why do we have to go through all the steps prior to wiping the desk with, say, dban? Doesn’t wiping the disk remove everything else? Thanks.

Reply

gravatar

Wiping disk

From Howard S on October 15, 2016 :: 10:13 pm

Yes, if you use the wipe the hard drive with the dban (and similar) software, everything on the hard drive is gone. Dban will completely erase the entire disk, from beginning to end. In effect, it will wipe anything and everything it finds, including the operating system, all programs (office apps, games, utilities, internet browsers, movie players, etc), all your personal files you have created or downloaded, internet history, etc. It will also wipe any malware (virus, spyware) that were hiding on the hard drive.

I volunteer at the local freegeek in Chicago, they securely wipe every single hard drive that gets donated. Some of the drives don’t work anymore, so they get physically destroyed. And the various parts of the hard drive (metal, plastic, screws, wires, motor, etc) are recycled in a responsible manner.

Any hard drive that still works (with no errors), will be put into a computer and given a new life. The hard drive is wiped of all data and programs, and the Linux operating system is installed. Then the computer can be sold in our thrift store, or given away for free to any non-profits that request some free computers.

I should also mention, I have many years of experience with data security. I have been using wiping software for the past 15 years, and also using “un-erase” software for the same amount of time. When I wipe a drive (and it was finished properly), I’m not able to retrieve any files. The drive is effectively empty.

Reply

gravatar

More info

From Will on September 05, 2017 :: 12:57 pm

Not everyone is out to get your data or steal your old apps and OS. These people will usually stop at an empty root file folder/directory. That said… There are the bad apples out there that will try to steal personal info. That’s where this help comes in handy. However there are some caveats:


DON’T expect cloud storage to be infallible in its security. Look at how many corporate websites have been hacked and data stolen. Choose your cloud host carefully too. They’re not all the same. Some have the ability to decrypt your data on their end, so make sure you’re the only one with the key.

If you destroy your old hard drive, you better make sure to utterly destroy the platters inside. Yeah, your home PC may not be a big target for this, but if someone thought your particular Hard Drive contained corporate secrets (or government secrets) someone might be willing to pay a high dollar amount for a data recovery service if they don’t have the facilities themselves.

erasing your browser cache and history can help against the curious. Those more determined could dig deeper and pull any info that was previously in the cache.


Your best defense is one that isn’t particularly easy now days. That being, don’t store data that can jeopardize your finances or personal identity on your PC.

Common “Formatting” of your hard drive now days is just a mark all files as “deleted” and mark the space they occupied as empty, rebuilding a clean/new file structure if need be. The extended version only adds sector checking to the mix. Not very secure in and of itself. It’s enough to keep the curious from your old data, but not someone more determined.

Reply

Completely Erase Info. before Selling/Disposing

From Manish Bhickta on September 07, 2017 :: 5:35 am

Before you plan to buy a new gadget/PC machine and thought for getting rid of an old IT assets.

I think it’s important to view this alarming Statistics -  “Cyber attacks were up 24% globally during Q2 2017”

You may be a next victim of online identity theft and compromise your valuable documents like passport number, bank details, Taxation details etc. to cyber-criminals.

Hence, it is very important to permanently secure erase all the valuable Information using BitRaser tool, it not only wipes data but also remove system traces and application traces

Reply

gravatar

Shred your old drives for ultimate protection

From Mary Parker on September 08, 2017 :: 4:25 pm

I remove the hard drives from my old computers and take them to a commercial recycling service and watch them shred it. It’s inexpensive and gives me peace of mind.  Sometimes they will host free shredding days, usually around Earth Day.

Reply

gravatar

Don't recommend WD

From Doug on September 18, 2017 :: 11:35 pm

I would never recommend WD drives.  Purchased one for myself, then one for my wife a few weeks later.  Both drives failed just after the 1 yr warranty expired.  Contacted WD regarding the problem & was told they don’t stand by their products & to take them elsewhere.  WD provides no customer support.  Will never purchase their products, nor recommend them due to this.

Reply

gravatar

How about donating?

From Gigi on October 20, 2017 :: 2:07 pm

If it’s still functioning and usable have you thought of donating? A lot of places accept computer donations, you could donate it to Computers With Causes. They wipe them clean, and then they donate them back out to people who need them. It’s a nice trade off, you get a tax deduction, and someone receives your computer as a donation. It’s a thought, their web site is http://www.computerswithcauses.org if you’re interested.

Reply

gravatar

Some people I used to

From Ray Berggren on March 12, 2018 :: 2:44 pm

Some people I used to know would find a “friendly” dumpster in the neighborhood - if you know what I mean - after removing all the identity related this and that.

Reply

Formatting hard drive

From Charlene Ricks on April 05, 2019 :: 12:48 am

If you format your hard drive aren’t you completely destroying all info on it? Isn’t it secure to recycle after reformatting?

Reply

gravatar

Formatting the Hard Drive

From Ross Hendry on April 06, 2019 :: 10:11 am

Strictly speaking it is quite easy to recover data from a newly formatted drive, but would anyone bother???

It is very easy to wipe a drive and it does not cost anything to get the utility program you need, it just takes a long time (unattended) to do it.

I think it is worth it just in case anyone did recover the drive, your documents and photos, videos and emails are private, it is also possible they could recover passwords. So do not take the risk, wipe the drive! Formatting is not enough.

Reply

Read More Comments: 1 2

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose