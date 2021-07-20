How to Delete Your Twitter Account Permanently

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you’re looking to take a break from social media and tired of “big tech” invading your privacy, you’re not alone. According to Statista, 45 percent of Facebook users, 34 percent of Snapchat users, and 32 percent of Twitter users have considered deleting their social media accounts. And I've heard the same concerns directly from our readers.

I’ve written about removing yourself from people search directories and deleting your accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. While some of these companies make it unnecessarily difficult to remove your personal information, Twitter makes it fairly simple to delete your account. And if you want to download a record of your old tweets, you can do that, too.

Here's how to permanently delete your Twitter account using either your computer or via the Twitter app on your phone (and download those old tweets, if you want them).

How to delete your Twitter account using your phone

1. In the Twitter app, tap the menu icon (the triple bars).

2. Select “Settings and privacy.”

3. Select “Account.”

4. Select “Deactivate your account.”

5. Select “Deactivate.”

How to delete your Twitter account using your computer

1. Go to https://www.twitter.com/home.

2. Click on the More icon (the triple dots).

3. Select “Settings and privacy.”

4. Select “Deactivate your account.”

5. Select “Deactivate.”

How to download your Twitter data

Before you delete your account, you may want to download your data. Twitter account information available for download includes account history, apps and devices, account activity, interests, and Ads data. Here's how to download your data.

How to download your Twitter data using your phone

1. In the Twitter app, tap the menu icon (the triple bars).

2. Select “Settings and privacy.”

3. Select “Account.”

4. Select “Your Twitter data.”

5. Log in to your Twitter account again. If you have two-factor authentication turned on, you’ll receive a prompt to authenticate yourself.

6. Select “Download archive.”

7. Select “Request archive.”

How to download your Twitter data using your computer

1. Go to https://www.twitter.com/home.

2. Click on the More icon (the triple dots).

3. Select Settings and privacy.

4. Select “Download an archive of your data.”

5. Re-enter your password and click on “Next.” If you have two-factor authentication turned on, you’ll receive a prompt to authenticate yourself.

6. Click on “Request Archive.”

Twitter can only process your download request if your account is active. So make sure you receive your Twitter data before requesting to delete your account.

