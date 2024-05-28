Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

How to Connect Onn Headphones & Earbuds to Bluetooth

by Josh Kirschner on May 28, 2024

Onn is an inexpensive brand of headphones and earbuds sold by Walmart. You'll find everything from over-ear noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds to the new open-ear buds designs. If you're having trouble figuring out how to connect your Onn headphones to your phone, tablet, or computer via Bluetooth, follow these steps.

Onn Wireless Over-Ear headphones

1. Turn on pairing mode for your Onn headphones

When you first purchase a pair of Onn Bluetooth headphones, they should be in pairing mode. You'll see a flashing LED light to indicate they're in pairing mode. 

If you're pairing your Onn Bluetooth headphones to a new device, you'll need to put them in pair mode.

For Onn over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds with a power button

Turn on your headphones and then press and hold the power button until you see the flashing lights to indicate pairing mode.

For Onn true wireless earbuds without a pairing button on the case

For true wireless earbuds, they will automatically re-connect with the last device they were paired with. If that device is out of range, you can open the case, and they'll go into pairing mode. If the device is in range, turn off its Bluetooth and then open the case to go into pairing mode.

For Onn true wireless earbuds with a pairing button on the case

For open-ear earbuds and other earbuds with a pairing button on the case, turn them on and then press and hold the pairing button for a couple of seconds. 

For Onn bone-conduction headphones

Turn on your bone-conduction headphones and then press and hold the "volume up" and "volume down" buttons together for one second to enter pairing mode. 

2. Find your Onn device on your phone or laptop and pair them

Paring with Android

Swipe down from the top of the screen. Touch and hold the Bluetooth icon to access Bluetooth settings. Turn on Bluetooth if it's off. Look for your Onn device under 'Available devices' and tap on it to connect.

Pairing with iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app and then select Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth if it's off. Look for your Onn device under 'Other Devices' and tap on it to connect.

Pairing with MacOS

On your Mac, open the Apple menu, select 'System Settings,' and then click on 'Bluetooth.' Select your Onn device from the list, then click 'Connect.'

Pairing with Windows 11

Open 'Bluetooth & devices' in Windows Settings by clicking the Bluetooth button in the toolbar and selecting 'Add a Bluetooth Device.' If the Bluetooth button is hidden, click on the Windows icon in the lower-left corner of the taskbar, select Settings, and then 'Bluetooth & devices.'

When the 'Bluetooth & devices' window opens, click 'Add device.' In the 'Add a device window, select 'Bluetooth.' Look for your Onn device in the list and click on it to connect.

Alternatively, search for “Bluetooth” in your Windows search box. When the Bluetooth & other devices window comes up, make sure Bluetooth is on, then click “Add Bluetooth or other device” and select your device from the list.

Bluetooth Settings screen for Windows 11 with the Add Device button pointed out and the Windows icon and Bluetooth & devices menu option circled.

3. Confirm successful pairing

When you have successfully paired your Onn headphones to your phone or laptop, the LED on your headphones will stop blinking.

Use multipoint to connect headphones to a second device

Onn models like the Wireless Open-Ear Earphones, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Canceling, and Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones support multipoint technology, allowing simultaneous connections to multiple devices. Here’s how to set up multipoint:

  1. Turn on your Onn headphones​​ and connect to the first device.
  2. Once connected to the first device, re-enter pairing mode following the instructions at the top of this article.
  3. On the second device, access Bluetooth settings and select your headphones from the list of Bluetooth devices to complete the pairing process​​.
  4. To use both devices simultaneously, you’ll need to go back to your first device and manually re-connect to your Onn headphones following the instructions below. 

Re-connecting on Android

Swipe down from the top of the screen. Touch and hold the Bluetooth icon to access Bluetooth settings. Select your device from ‘Saved devices’ or ‘Paired devices.”

Re-connecting on iOS and iPadOS

Open the Settings app and then select Bluetooth. Find your Onn device in the ‘My Devices’ list and tap on it to connect.

Re-connecting on Windows

Click on the Bluetooth icon in the taskbar. In the ‘Devices’ window that pops up, scroll down and click on the ‘Connect’ button next to your Onn device.

Re-connecting on Mac

Open the Apple menu, select ‘System Settings,’ and then click on ‘Bluetooth.’ Select your Onn device from the list, then click 'Connect.'

Troubleshooting your Bluetooth connection

If you have followed the steps above and your device still isn’t pairing, try the steps in our detailed guide on how to fix Bluetooth pairing problems.

Updated on 5/28/2024 with the latest instructions on Windows 11 and multipoint pairing.

[Image credits: Walmart, Techlicious]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students. His writing has been featured in Today.com, NBC News and Time.

Topics

Music and Video, Headphones, Tips & How-Tos, Tech 101


Discussion loading

gravatar

From Craig J Hiatt on March 13, 2019 :: 4:16 pm


I have been using my ONN earbuds for several months.  When powered on the message is power on then blue tooth connected.  When pairing the phrase is ready to pair.  I change phone and now I get the power on but not ready to pair or blue tooth connected.  I have tried charging the earbuds, leaving them off for several hours.  Is there any thing else i can do?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 13, 2019 :: 5:27 pm


It’s not clear from your question, but did you try to put the headphones in pairing mode by pressing and holding the power button for 3-4 seconds (step 1)? If you did, what happened?

Reply

gravatar

From Craig J Hiatt on April 07, 2019 :: 10:10 am


Thanks for your help I have them paired and working now

Reply

gravatar

From Lovena on June 06, 2019 :: 10:21 pm


I got the same problem need help ?

Reply

gravatar

From Elizabeth shelton on December 12, 2019 :: 4:55 am


I cant get my headphones to pair with my phone

gravatar

From Summer on September 17, 2020 :: 10:57 am


The comment about holdong the power button down when turning on just keep holding it seemed like it took forever, we had tried 100 ways from sundown to get i to pairing mode finnally read rhat and just held it down untill it finally said pairing

gravatar

From Lawrence Houser on June 27, 2019 :: 8:35 pm


So i dicoverd that my ONNearbudds require a 4 digit pin code to pare why is that it even give you 2 code but they dont work why is this

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on June 28, 2019 :: 11:03 am


It should’t be asking for a pairing code. Go to your phone Bluetooth settings and look at your “Previously connected devices”. Are the On headphones there? If so, click the settings icon and hit “Forget”. Then turn off your On headphones and turn them back on in pairing mode. Is it still asking for the pairing code?

gravatar

From trevor calwonsen on August 14, 2019 :: 10:28 am


my buds do the same thing they ask for a pascode

gravatar

From Ashlie Carroll on May 16, 2021 :: 9:08 pm


Had same issue but i was holding volume buttons to pair. Try holding power button, from off until it flashes red n blue. Mine then paired perfectly with no pin.

gravatar

From J.dubb on July 05, 2021 :: 5:01 pm


NO onn headphones require a pairing code. None of the codes provided work either.  What you need to do is click into your phones BLUETOOTH MENU. Put ur earbuds in. Click the power button AND DO NOT RELEASE IT WHEN IT TURNS ON & THE GIRL SAYS POWERING ON. BECAUSE AFTER THAT, AS U CONTINUE TO HOLD POWER IT WILL SAY Pairing and start to blink AND BAM ur phone will VIBRATE AND SAY PAIR?hit ok AND BAM its paired without needing some imaginary pairing code!!!! Hope that helps y’all cuz i found this info after 2 weeks of research and trial and error. It was life saving

gravatar

From Walterine Joseph on July 29, 2019 :: 7:46 pm


How do I answer a call with these earphones?

Reply

gravatar

From Maxine Hill on November 12, 2022 :: 12:25 pm


I have these earbuds and I can’t get them to work I’ve read the instructions but I get no feedback

gravatar

From Nayeli on September 16, 2019 :: 11:41 pm


Ah desconecte mis audífonos para prestarlos a una amiga pero no sé si se desconectó, por lo que tengo entendido solo se puede vincular a un dispositivo, hay una manera de reiniciar los audífonos?

Reply

gravatar

From Nayeli on September 16, 2019 :: 11:44 pm


Ah desconecte mis audífonos para prestarlos a una amiga pero no sé si se desconectó, por lo que tengo entendido solo se puede vincular a un dispositivo, hay una manera de reiniciar los audífonos?.
El nombre de los audífonos no me aparece, ya están encendidos y no.

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on September 18, 2019 :: 10:39 am


Los auriculares Onn solo pueden emparejarse con un dispositivo a la vez. Entonces, si están emparejados con el teléfono de su amigo y ese teléfono está cerca, primero se emparejarán con ese teléfono y usted no podrá emparejarlos. Debe hacer que su amigo “olvide” los auriculares en su configuración Bluetooth. Sin embargo, si su amigo no está cerca, puede vincularlos a su teléfono poniendo los auriculares en modo de emparejamiento apagándolos y luego manteniendo presionado el botón cuando los enciende hasta que apaga las luces intermitentes.

gravatar

From Dee on December 10, 2019 :: 12:37 pm


I lost one of my soundpods.  And can’t get the one i have to Bluetooth mode the one i lost was the only one i connected to when i bought it

Reply

gravatar

From Michael Carroll on April 15, 2020 :: 3:47 pm


Holding down the power turns them on and holding down the power button turns it off and continuing to hold the power button down does nothing.  I keep waiting to hear pairing beginning or something.

Reply

gravatar

From Mary on April 19, 2020 :: 6:00 am


I have my headphones new since Christmas and they just never could connect. But with ur method I was able to. I’m SO GLAD I took ur advise. Thank u once again.

gravatar

From Ronald Joseph Moore Jr on July 07, 2020 :: 10:25 am


Make sure the headphones have been disconnected from any previous devices in the vicinity. Turn on the headphones, then press the power button 5-6 times quickly. the device should show up on the device listing in the bluetooth settings on the phone or tablet you are trying to connect. Click on the ONN headphones name to connect.

gravatar

From MJ on September 05, 2021 :: 11:30 am


Pairing-
Turn on Bluetooth
Put Bluetooth buds in ear
Push power button to turn on,and you will hear the voice say Power On,but continue to hold the power button a little longer (2 or 3 seconds) until you hear the voice say Bluetooth pairing,and then it will be connected to phone.
No pass codes needed.

gravatar

From Brittany Denoncour on September 22, 2020 :: 9:42 am


How do I control the volume on my true wireless earbuds?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on September 23, 2020 :: 7:23 pm


You control volume of the earbuds through the volume controls on your device (phone or computer).

gravatar

From Moth on February 18, 2021 :: 5:18 pm


If I press it for3 to 4 seconds it just turns off. I have an IPhone and it will not show up on the new devices.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on February 19, 2021 :: 10:35 am


You want to press and hold when the earbuds are off to turn the earbuds on. If they are turning off when you press and hold, then they were already on, so have that backwards.

gravatar

From Masonx Budz on November 08, 2021 :: 2:46 am


I tried pressing and holding button all it does is turn them off. Occasionally they will tell me they’re connected and pairing but I still get the PlayStation is still asking for a security code.

Reply

gravatar

From Eddy on April 25, 2022 :: 10:49 pm


My headphones are on and won’t show up under “other device” that’s be tried powering off and on my iPad, turning off and on my headphones

Reply

gravatar

From Lovena on June 06, 2019 :: 10:20 pm


I got the same problem as you ! I can’t even found the bluetooth name on my phone i keeps charging it ! And never works i turn it on and off severals time never work can you help me ?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on June 07, 2019 :: 12:14 pm


If you’re not seeing the ONN earbuds on your phone, they’re not in pairing mode. You need to hold down that button for at least 3 seconds (up to 10 seconds, depending on model) to make sure it’s in pairing mode.

Reply

gravatar

From Kim Rose on April 26, 2020 :: 10:36 am


Thank you, mine were not working, I thought I was doing everything right because the red blue light was flashing, but it was flashing slowly. when you hold down the power button for 10 seconds, like you said the red blue light flashes quickly and then the device is discoverable

gravatar

From Mary C Arispe on March 22, 2021 :: 9:53 pm


Where is the power button I don’t see any buttons on my Onn earbuds.

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 23, 2021 :: 2:16 pm


The power button will be on the outside of your Onn earbuds. Exactly what it looks like depends on the model you have. The easiest thing to do is Google “onn earbuds manual [your model number]” and you will get directions on how to power on/off your buds.

gravatar

From Aliena forest on January 05, 2021 :: 1:56 pm


so I got new headphones, they are grooveonn wireless headphones and I’m having trouble hearing out of one of the headphones when I took them out of the box like one headphone is louder than the other so I turned my volume up at a good level and it still was lower then the other earphone.so I looked up how to fix it but it gave me different info like hold down on the power button but my headphones don’t have a power button, can you help?

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on January 05, 2021 :: 6:44 pm


One common reason for sound differences with earbuds is because they are seated differently in your left and right ear canals. Many people have canals that aren’t the same size, so you will need to use the appropriate sized tip for each canal. Read our article for more detailed advice on getting your earbuds to fit properly.

If the issue isn’t the fit, then it could be a hardware issue with the earbud speakers, but that isn’t something that you can likely correct yourself. Where did you see the advice on holding down the power button? (The Onn Groove do have a power button that looks like a circle in the middle of the control pod).

Reply

gravatar

From J.dubb on July 05, 2021 :: 4:33 pm


The onn headphones i have. You MUST put them into your ears. Then press power,and DO NOT RELEASE POWER and they will say power on, then they will say PAIRING. You also have to click into the bluetooth settings b4 pressing the power button to your headphones. After it says pairing your phone will vibrate and say PAIR WITH and whatever the model is or whatever. Hit ok. If u dont do it like this it will ask for an IMAGINARY NON EXISTANT PAIRING CODE or not try to pair with ur phone at all. HOPE THIS HELPS EVERYONE WITH THESE CHEAP $5 HEADPHONES LMAO

Reply

gravatar

From Rain on August 30, 2021 :: 2:07 am


IT HAS BEEN NEARLY A YEAR OF HAVING THIS NEW PHONE, AND NOT BEING ABLE TO CONNECT THEM, IT IS 1 AM AND YOUR ADVICE FINALLY SOLVED THIS PROBLEM YOU ARE A GOD THANK YOU

Reply

gravatar

From Charlene Atkins Powell on November 05, 2021 :: 7:54 pm


Is it possible to connect to TV?
I get pairing but nothing happens. I do have a set of earphones connected, does that affect the pairing?

Reply

gravatar

From I hate Computers on March 17, 2019 :: 6:34 pm


Okay these things are really making me mad. I can pair them, I can connect them to a laptop. Until today they worked fine.Now they are not paired with anything else. Ever since I got them on the computer they don’t work on my phone. Now today they are paired and connected with my computer. this morning they worked fine. now IF and that’s a big IF, they work on the computer after 30 seconds they cut out and buzz. okay tune them off and back on- they did it again. after 3 times like this I turned them off and back on… they are still connected but now will not produce any sound and my laptops speakers are doing the work. I didn’t change any setting. They are the default speakers. yet they are doing nothing. They worked just fine until I paired them with the laptop.. now even if removed from the laptop they will not connect to my phone and they only work 50% of the time on the laptop… I know enough to know this is not on the computer or phones end. How can I reset ONN earbuds to factory standards and reintroduce them to my devices. This is really getting frustrating since I didn’t have this issue 3 days ago.

and to make sure there was no interference from my phone the Bluetooth feature is turned off completely. Is it possible it is being picked up by another device, say a phone or computer in another apartment in my building?

Its newest game is to only connect for voice not audio… do I just have bad earbuds? Now it is connected for music but still not transmitting sound the laptops speakers are.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 18, 2019 :: 12:09 pm


I haven’t been able to find any documentation on how to factory reset Onn headphones. The best solution I can offer is to try combinations of button presses that work with other brands to see if Onn programmed in something similar. This could be holding down the Power button and one of the Volume buttons for 10 seconds, or something similar.

But this headphone brand gets pretty terrible ratings on Walmart. So you may just want to dump them and buy something better (we have some recommendations in the link in the article above).

Reply

gravatar

From Craig J Hiatt on March 18, 2019 :: 4:07 pm


The button combination worked and the earbuds went to pairing mode.  Thanks

Reply

gravatar

From V on March 20, 2019 :: 10:17 am


What was the button combination you used?

gravatar

From Linguini on November 15, 2019 :: 11:35 pm


I love you. Thank you for solving my problem!

Reply

gravatar

From Kenny Roman on July 15, 2020 :: 11:53 pm


The onn wireless headphone are NOT compatable with any PlayStation4 console so if ur trying to conect them to a PS4 you mightas wellstop trying imediately. Thank you for the attempted help tho

Reply

gravatar

From Sonny Spectre on October 26, 2021 :: 1:43 am


Your not charged fully, and make sure your security isn’t shutting it out.
Between personal pay securities, The new Security Intelligence on Windows and the interaction between those securities could be an issue.
This conglomeration of multiple securities caused alot of problems with Win 10.

Reply

gravatar

From Caleb on April 04, 2019 :: 7:15 am


I go to pair them with my phone and it wants a pin that I don’t have is there any way to reset them or use a factory overwrite pin

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 04, 2019 :: 9:30 am


The headphones shouldn’t require entering a PIN. But if your phone is asking for one, try the standard Bluetooth default PIN: 0000. If that doesn’t work, try 1111 or 1234.

Reply

gravatar

From Jared on April 04, 2019 :: 3:55 pm


I’ve tried 0000, 1111, 1234. None work. I didn’t have to use a pin in the past either.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on April 05, 2019 :: 3:04 pm


Go to your phone Bluetooth settings and look at your “Previously connected devices”. Are the On headphones there? If so, click the settings icon and hit “Forget”. Then turn off your On headphones and turn them back on in pairing mode. Did that fix it?

If not, try our more detailed troubleshooting steps HERE.

gravatar

From Jordyn on January 16, 2021 :: 6:01 pm


There is no button on mine they are like airpods but there onn, product and I dont know how they work

Reply

gravatar

From J.dubb on July 05, 2021 :: 5:06 pm


THE PIN THING IS NON EXISTENT. YOU HAVE TO CLICK INTO UR BLUETOOH MENU. PUT UR EARBUDS IN. FIND YR POWER BUTTON. PRESS N HOLD POWER. KEEP HOLDING AFTER THEY POWER ON & SAY SO. ONCE FULLY POWERED ON, AS U KEEP PRESSING POWER BUTTON THEY WILL THEN SAY PAIRING. EVENTUALLY YOUR PHONE WILL VIBRATE AND ASK IF U WANT TO PAIR THEM TO THE DEVICE. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY THEY’LL WORK WITHOUT THIS PIN THAT DOESNT EXIST.

Reply

Read More Comments: 1 2 3 4

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.