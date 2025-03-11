1Password Just Got Smarter – Here’s How

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

1Password has introduced a new feature that lets users associate stored items with specific locations, making it easier to access important information precisely when and where it’s needed. As a 1Password user who frequently juggles passwords, access codes, and critical info for both personal and professional use, I see how this could be a useful addition for many folks.

The new feature allows users to tag a saved item – such as a WiFi password, security code, or medical record – to a location. When you arrive at that location, the associated item appears in the “Nearby” section of the 1Password app’s home screen, eliminating the need to search through your vault manually. The location data is processed locally on the device, meaning it’s never stored or shared externally, keeping your privacy intact.

While this sounds to me like a small quality-of-life improvement, there are several real-world scenarios where I could see it being genuinely helpful.

Secure Entry Codes for Homes, Offices, or Rentals

Keyless smart locks and security codes are convenient – until you forget them. I’ve had moments where I’ve had to dig through emails or apps to retrieve a keypad entry code while standing outside a locked door at an Airbnb. With 1Password’s new feature, I could tag the access code to my rental location, ensuring it’s readily available when I arrive.

This could also be useful for Airbnb hosts or property managers who need to access multiple entry codes across different locations. Instead of searching through a long list of saved credentials, the correct code would surface when they arrive at the specific property.

Read more: FTC Warns of Dangerous Scam Tied to Anonymous Surprise Packages

Medical Information at the Doctor’s Office

For those managing healthcare for themselves or others, easy access to medical records can make a big difference. I’ve experienced this firsthand while caring for my elderly parents. Having their current medications, past surgeries, and insurance details instantly available when arriving at the doctor’s office would be a helpful convenience.

This could also be critical in emergencies. If you or a family member ever need to visit your local ER, being able to pull up allergies, prescriptions, or insurance details automatically could lessen the stress of an already stressful situation.

Loyalty and Membership Cards

It’s easy to forget or misplace membership details for gyms, libraries, museums, or loyalty programs. I can’t count the number of times I’ve fumbled through my phone trying to pull up a barcode while holding up a line. By linking a gym membership card to my fitness center, or my Met Museum membership card to the museum location, I wouldn’t have to search for them manually – they’d be right there when I arrive.

Read more: New Android Features Guard Your Phone Whenever It’s Out of Your Hands

Final Thoughts

While this isn’t a groundbreaking update, it’s a helpful improvement that makes 1Password more intuitive during daily use. This feature is now available on iOS and Android, and users can enable it by following 1Password’s setup guide for iOS or Android.

FWIW, I strongly recommend that EVERYONE use a password manager to keep your online logins secure. 1Password is the one I use, and if you’re not already a 1Password user you can try it for free on 1Password.com.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, mockup via Canva]